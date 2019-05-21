TODAY'S PAPER
Mets vs. Nationals

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

The Mets hosted the Washington Nationals in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Citi Field.

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Todd Frazier of the Mets singles in the second inning against the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zack Wheeler of the Mets walks to the dugout after the second inning against the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zack Wheeler of the Mets delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Robinson Cano of the Mets avoids a pitch
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano of the Mets avoids a pitch in the first inning against the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Erick Fedde #23 of the Washington Nationals pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Erick Fedde of the Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Todd Frazier #21 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Todd Frazier of the Mets defends at third base during the first inning against the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Zack Wheeler #45 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Zack Wheeler of the Mets looks on after surrendering a second-inning home run against Juan Soto of the Nationals at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Adam Eaton #2 of the Washington Nationals bats
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Adam Eaton of the Nationals bats in the first inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

