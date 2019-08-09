TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets vs. Nationals

Print

The Mets host the Nationals in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night at Citi Field. 

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets reacts after getting the final out of the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets looks on after surrendering a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets stands on the mound after surrendering a two run home run during the fourth inning against Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Davis #28 of the Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals with teammate Pete Alonso #20 at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches during the first inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches during the first inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets pitches during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Joe Panik #2 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Joe Panik #2 of the Mets strikes out in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets reacts in the dugout after the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Davis #28 of the Mets follows through on his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Marcus Stroman #7 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Marcus Stroman #7 of the Mets reacts after the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Davis #28 of the Mets reacts after his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Davis #28 of the Mets reacts after his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Davis #28 of the Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals with teammate Todd Frazier #21 at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.D. Davis #28 of the Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Luis Severino, throwing in the outfield at Yankee Luis Severino has 'perfect' bullpen session
Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers skates Davidson expects to see Kreider in Rangers camp
Jets running back Le'Veon Bell after completing a Jets will play Bell in a preseason game
Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones, left, and Eli Manning Is there a QB competition developing with Giants?
Giants linebacker Jake Carlock had a 59-yard interception Carlock's tip-drill TD a replay of his Stony Brook days
Brad Brach, pitching for the Cubs in July, Lifelong Mets fan Brad Brach ready to pitch in
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search