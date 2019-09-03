TODAY'S PAPER
The Mets face the Nationals in the second game of a three-game series on Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers
Photo Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers to a Washington Nationals batter in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 03 September 2019.New York Mets at Washington Nationals, Washington, Dc, USA - 03 Sep 2019

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks
Photo Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks off the field after pitching to the Washington Nationals in the first inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 03 September 2019.New York Mets at Washington Nationals, Washington, Dc, USA - 03 Sep 2019

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano participates
Photo Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano participates in batting practice after being activated from the injured list before the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 03 September 2019.New York Mets at Washington Nationals, USA - 03 Sep 2019

Mets relief pitcher Tyler Bashlot reacts in the
Photo Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mets relief pitcher Tyler Bashlot reacts in the dugout in the ninth inning of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 02 September 2019.

New York Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil (L)
Photo Credit: ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto/ERIK S LESSER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

New York Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil (L) is greeted by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (R) at the end of the MLB baseball game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Mets at Nationals Park in Washington, DC, USA, 02 September 2019.

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks off the field after the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Washington. Washington scored a run against deGrom in the first.

New York Mets second baseman Joe Panik fields
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Mets second baseman Joe Panik fields a ground ball that was hit by Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, in Washington.

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway stands in
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway stands in the dugout before the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Washington.

Jeff McNeil #6 and Edwin Diaz #39 of
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

Jeff McNeil #6 and Edwin Diaz #39 of the New York Mets celebrate a 7-3 victory against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

J.D. Davis #28 of the New York Mets celebrates with Rene Rivera #44 after scoring in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets pitches in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

New York Mets fans cheer in the sixth
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Greg Fiume

New York Mets fans cheer in the sixth inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on September 2, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to
Photo Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Washington.

