Mets make it 8 of 9 wins as NL East race heats up

WASHINGTON — The NL East race is, indeed, a race.

In beating the Nationals, 13-6, on Sunday, the Mets snagged their eighth win in nine games, putting themselves firmly back into the playoff picture with four weeks remaining in the regular season.

For the third time in three days, the Mets lost a noteworthy lead and needed late rallies to prevail. Patrick Mazeika’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning put them ahead for good, and Kevin Pillar’s grand slam highlighted a six-run ninth inning against Austin Voth.

At 69-68, the Mets were three games behind Atlanta, pending the result of their game Sunday, in the division. The Phillies are in second place.

After the series finale against the Nationals on Monday and a three-game set against the Marlins this week, the Mets’ schedule gets tougher, including a homestand against the Yankees, Cardinals and Phillies (and then a road trip to Boston and Milwaukee). Philadelphia and Atlanta have what appear to be easier schedules.

Appropriately, the Mets finish the season with three games in Atlanta. If they are within three games at the start of that weekend, they will have a shot.

On one of Mets’ best offensive days of the year, Javier Baez led the way with a 4-for-4, two-RBI, three-run effort. Pete Alonso went 3-for-5. Jonathan Villar, Michael Conforto (three RBIs), Jeff McNeil and Pillar each had two hits.

This game was never a pitchers’ duel. Nationals righthander Josiah Gray — one of the prospect prizes from their trade-deadline fire sale — allowed six runs in three innings. Mets righthander Taijuan Walker lasted 4 1/3 innings but also allowed six runs.

They combined to throw 67 pitches and allow seven runs in a first inning that took 40 minutes. The Mets scored four times, and the Nats got three runs back immediately.

Against Grey, the first five Mets batters reached base, including Conforto (two-run single) and Baez (RBI single). Villar added a solo shot in the second, and Baez did the same in the third.

Against Walker, Lane Thomas and Josh Bell went deep in the first inning. He seemed to settle in after that but fell apart again in the fifth, when four consecutive singles — including Juan Soto’s two-run rocket up the middle — and a wild pitch tied the game.