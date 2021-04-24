The Mets have injury updates and — get this — almost all of them are good.

The headliner of the group is Noah Syndergaard, who threw one inning in a scrimmage Saturday in Port St. Lucie, Florida, his first time facing batters since Tommy John surgery 13 months ago.

Manager Luis Rojas came away impressed after watching, from Citi Field, a live feed of Syndergaard pitching at Clover Park.

"It looked really good from what I saw," Rojas said.

Pitching coach Jeremey Hefner added: "All reports were very strong, so very encouraged by Noah’s outing today."

The Mets still don’t expect Syndergaard back until June, so his weeks until then are expected to be marked by getting into a regular routine, pitching every five days (approximately), each outing usually longer than the last.

The minor-league season is scheduled to begin May 4. That will afford Syndergaard the opportunity to continue his rehabilitation in an environment more competitive than minor-league spring training.

Betances out longer

The Mets transferred Dellin Betances to the 60-day injured list. Out since April 8 with a right shoulder impingement, he can’t return until early June.

"He’s undeterred by this and he’s focused and driven and he wants to get back to where he was," Hefner said. "And we’re here to support him in that."

Other injury updates

As for the other sidelined hurlers:

• Carlos Carrasco (strained right hamstring) threw four innings Saturday.

The Mets don’t need a fifth starter until May 4 in St. Louis, but Rojas indicated that might be too soon for Carrasco to return.

"We’re looking at the second week in May or something," Rojas said, citing Hefner.

That would be about eight weeks after the injury, which the Mets initially said would cost Carrasco six to eight weeks.

• Seth Lugo (right elbow bone spur surgery) has thrown two bullpen sessions. He is on track for a May return.

• Drew Smith (sore right shoulder) also pitched an inning Saturday. His activation from the IL could come quicker than the others’.

"Of course, with relievers, they can move a little bit quicker than starters," Hefner said. "So could be quick, could be some more time."