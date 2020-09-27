WASHINGTON — A paradigm-shifting offseason began for the Mets on Sunday after one last debacle: a 15-5 loss to the Nationals.

They ended the season 26-34, tied with Washington for last in the NL East. It is their first time finishing in the basement since 2003, the first full season under full Wilpon ownership.

In that sense, it was a poetic ending to the season and the era. The Wilpon and Katz families agreed this month to sell the franchise to multibillionaire and Great Neck native Steve Cohen, whose official takeover is pending approval from Major League Baseball. A vote of team owners is expected sometime in the next month-plus.

And then who knows what will happen.

"I'm glad that someone who's been a lifelong Mets fan ended up getting the team," Brandon Nimmo said Sunday afternoon.

In the more than 18 seasons since Fred Wilpon bought Nelson Doubleday Jr.’s half of the Mets — on Aug. 14, 2002 — and installed his son, Jeff Wilpon, as chief operating officer, the Mets went to the playoffs three times and had seven winning seasons.

The Wilpon Mets had an all-time record of 1,400-1,456.

The finale was ugly.

Seth Lugo gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings, the prelude of another offseason debate about which role is best for he and the team. All of the usual small-sample-size caveats apply, but in nine relief appearances, he had a 2.61 ERA. In seven starts, including two clunkers, he had a 6.15 ERA.

Steven Matz, in what might have been his last game with the Mets, allowed three runs in three innings. He struggled early but recovered to retire nine of his 11 batters, lowering his ERA to 9.68.

This winter, Matz’s fate is among the Mets’ major-league personnel decisions. He is not scheduled to be a free agent until after the 2021 season, but he is due to receive a raise via arbitration on the $5 million he was set to make this year (until a pandemic shortened the season and prorated salaries). It is possible they cut the Stony Brook native who has been with the organization since 2009.

Pete Alonso hit two homers, giving him a team-high 16 on the season. He finished two shy of Marcell Ozuna’s NL-leading 18 and in a 162-game season, Alonso would be on pace for 43 long balls.

Now, the players head to their respective offseason homes, waiting to see what happens with — and under — Cohen.

A season that began with grand playoff aspirations ended with immense disappointment. The wild-card race was such that the Mets would have made the playoffs had they won their three games in the season’s final two days.

"It’s a tough feeling," Nimmo said. "We know how much talent was on this team. You don’t always get the promise of the next year with the same guys."