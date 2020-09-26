WASHINGTON — For the 15th time in 18 seasons under the Wilpons, the Mets failed to qualify for the playoffs.

That became official Saturday when they lost, 4-3, to the Nationals, the opener of their doubleheader, closing their path to a National League wild-card spot.

Miguel Castro, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s marquee trade-deadline acquisition, was charged with the game-deciding run after he allowed two of his three batters to reach.

Edwin Diaz, perhaps the biggest addition in Van Wagenen’s nearly two years with the club, inherited a first-and-third, one-out jam and allowed a run on his first pitch, when Josh Harrison shot a line drive to rightfield.

"It’s the toughest loss of the year, because it takes us out from what we were trying to achieve," manager Luis Rojas said. "Not the season that we anticipated. At the start, we felt that we were a team that was going to be a part of that playoff group. We didn’t achieve our goal."

This is the fourth year in a row and the 12th time in 14 seasons that the Mets are not going to the postseason.

This time, though, the feat is particularly embarrassing considering Van Wagenen’s win-now agenda — sacrificing the future (prospects) for the present (major-league players) — the dominance of ace Jacob deGrom and a lineup among the best in baseball.

Also, MLB expanded the playoff field to more than half of all teams, 16 of 30, eight from the NL and eight from the AL. That the Mets technically stayed in the race this long has more to do with the dramatically lowered bar than it does anything they have done on the field.

They have not had a winning record since July 29, when they were 3-2. They will finish the season Sunday without a win streak longer than three games.

"I don’t know if my thoughts were, ‘Yay, we’re going to have an expanded playoffs,’ " deGrom said. "I think the goal was to win our division. That was my goal, personally. I think if you ask everybody in there, that was the goal, to go out and win the division. We weren’t able to do that."

Among those making the playoffs and finishing ahead of the Mets are the rebuilding Marlins, who lost more than half of their active roster to a coronavirus outbreak that began the first weekend of the season. Miami clinched second place in the NL East by beating the Yankees in 10 innings on Friday.

"Where eight teams go and we didn’t make it, that’s pretty frustrating," deGrom said. "The level of disappointment is very high."

Rojas said, "I thought there was a good shot of getting in there. Not getting in there can be a little frustrating."

DeGrom allowed three runs in five innings, raising his ERA to 2.38, sixth in the National League, all but ending his chance at winning a third consecutive NL Cy Young Award. Max Scherzer gave up three runs in six innings and stranded two runners in his final frame. Wilson Ramos and Amed Rosario homered.

On other days, maybe there are a few positives sprinkled in, some of the "resiliency" that Rojas mentioned again between games. But on Saturday, none of that really mattered.

"We let some games get away," deGrom said. "Including today."