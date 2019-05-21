Mickey Callaway’s statement of the obvious doubled as a warning: The Mets need relievers who don’t usually pitch in big spots to pitch in big spots. That’s the reality for the bullpen right now, what with Seth Lugo and Justin Wilson injured and Jeurys Familia still working to re-earn the trust required of a regular setup man, and the Mets’ go-to late-inning option “is going to change every night,” the manager said.

“I feel like we have faith in multiple guys,” Callaway said Tuesday afternoon. “There’s going to be a different person stepping up every night.”

In the Mets’ 6-5 seesaw win Tuesday against the Nationals, those who stepped up to help out a beleaguered bullpen turned out to be a pair of hitters.

Alonso crushed a game-tying homer in the eighth, and Amed Rosario beat out a grounder to shortstop for a walk-off single in the ninth.

That bailed out the bullpen and saved the Mets (22-25) from what was almost their sixth loss in seventh games. A shortage of reliable relievers burned the Mets in consecutive late innings.

Callaway stuck with Zack Wheeler — who had mostly cruised through his first six innings but was at 99 pitches — for the seventh, a call he might not have made under more ideal bullpen circumstances. Brian Dozier crushed a go-ahead two-run homer with two outs. It was his first hit in his past 38 at-bats against the Mets dating to last season.

An inning later, Familia and Daniel Zamora combined to allow two runs, which had the Nationals ahead until Alonso’s tied it up again.

J.D. Davis’ pinch-hit, opposite-field, three-run homer in the seventh briefly put the Mets ahead for the first time on the night. It was the Mets’ second pinch-hit long ball of the year, coming one week after Dominic Smith — who on Tuesday drew a pinch-walk right before Davis’ homer — did the same against the Nats.

Before the game, Callaway praised Smith and Davis for their success in part-time roles, noting that despite being relegated to de facto cheerleaders for much of a given game, they do a good job staying ready for when they are needed.

“Those are the things that are making them successful,” Callaway said. “They’ve earned the respect of their teammates. Their teammates believe in them and they believe in their teammates, and they go out there and get the job done when they’re called upon.”

Dozier’s blast and a solo homer by Juan Soto was the only damage done against Wheeler, who struck out six and walked two in seven innings. Wheeler finished at 118 pitches, his most since August 2014.

The Mets were ineffective against Washington righthander Erick Fedde, who allowed one run and four hits through five innings. He struck out one and walked one and was lifted after 61 pitches because he wasn’t stretched out as much as a starter normally is.

The ease with which Fedde, 26 and once a top prospect, cruised through the Mets’ lineup twice was striking considering his inconsistent role this year and the struggles in his career. Fedde entered the game with a 6.01 ERA in parts of three major-league seasons, and as recently as early this month he was in Double-A learning how to be a reliever. Days into that experiment, he made it to the big-league bullpen due to one injury, and over the weekend the Nats moved him back into the rotation due to another.