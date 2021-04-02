WASHINGTON — The Mets’ entire weekend series against the Nationals was postponed due to the Nationals’ COVID-19 problems, MLB announced Friday afternoon.

That means the Mets will open their season — and the Steve Cohen era — Monday night against the Phillies in Philadelphia.

The official reason for the postponements, per MLB: "continued follow-up testing and contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said Thursday that the team had at least three and perhaps four players test positive for COVID-19.

From the start, when MLB postponed the Mets-Nationals Opening Day game hours before the scheduled first pitch, the whole series getting scratched was a possibility. MLB typically is cautious with COVID-19 issues, and it will be relatively easy for these teams to make up three games.

The Mets are scheduled to visit the Nationals again June 18-20 and Sept. 3-6. The Nationals come to Queens on April 23-25, Aug. 10-12 and Aug. 27-29.