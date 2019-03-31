WASHINGTON — Turns out, the Mets won’t be perfect this season after all.

Trea Turner’s second homer of the game ended the game Sunday, lifting the Nationals to a 6-5 walk-off win against the Mets, who missed out on a season-opening weekend sweep. Justin Wilson (1-1), who had retired the first four batters he faced, gave up the winning blast.

Much like Noah Syndergaard’s season debut Saturday, Zack Wheeler underwhelmed Sunday with a five-inning outing in which he allowed four runs — including three during a four-pitch stretch to begin the bottom of the third.

Victor Robles doubled, Adam Eaton singled and Turner crushed a three-run home run to leftfield for the Mets’ first deficit of the season. Wheeler bounced back to retire nine of the next 11 Nationals (four via strikeout) to finish his start.

The Mets trailed until the eighth, when RBI singles from Amed Rosario, pinch hitter Wilson Ramos and Juan Lagares knotted the game at 5.