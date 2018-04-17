Sixteen games into the season, the Mets are on their first losing streak.

Zack Wheeler gave up three runs in six innings, and Robert Gsellman gave up two in two as the Mets lost their second straight game to the Nationals, 5-2, Tuesday night at Citi Field. With the loss, the Mets also dropped a series for the first time in 2018.

Washington leadoff man Trea Turner had two hits, a stolen base and scored two runs, and catcher Pedro Severino had two RBIs as the Nationals, swept by the Mets in Washington April 5-8, took the first two games of the three-game series. Lefthander Steven Matz will try to salvage the third game for the Mets Wednesday against righthander Tanner Roark.

Wheeler (1-1) struggled at times and had to work out of a couple of jams, but overall he pitched all right, and when he left the game, the Mets were down only 3-2. They had their chances to rally after that; they had men on first and third with one out in both the sixth and seventh, and had two on with two outs in the eighth. But they went 0-for-5, with four strikeouts in those situations.

The Mets left 11 on base and were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Washington’s Gio Gonzalez improved to 11-1 at Citi Field, where the Nats have won 45 of their last 61 games.

Todd Frazier’s six-game hitting streak ended on a cold night in Flushing (43 degrees at game time) with an 0-for-5, including four strikeouts and four runners left on base. He struck out against Sean Doolittle to end the game.

Wheeler, making his second start since being called up from Triple-A, was looking to build on his seven-inning, two-hit, seven-strikeout effort against the Marlins a week ago. But even without Daniel Murphy, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon in the lineup, the Nationals represented a step up in class over the Marlins. Turner doubled off the wall in centerfield to lead the game off and put Wheeler under pressure immediately. Wheeler did escape the inning without giving up a run, but he needed a bases-loaded, one-out double play to do it.

Washington scored in the third, when Turner and Howie Kendrick led off with back-to-back singles and Bryce Harper hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Turner. The Nats would get two more in the fourth, when their first four hitters went single, walk, single, single to make it 3-0.

But Wheeler managed to wriggle out of further trouble. Gonzalez popped to first on an attempted sacrifice, Turner flied to left and Kendrick grounded out. Then Wheeler, who was 2-for-2, used his bat to start a rally that got the Mets back in the game in the fifth.

Batting eighth, Wheeler led off with a single up the middle and Amed Rosario, batting ninth, followed with a double to left-center. Coach Glenn Sherlock held Wheeler at third on Rosario’s hit, but sent the pitcher home on Asdrubal Cabrera’s fly ball to medium centerfield. The throw got past catcher Pedro Severino and Wheeler slid in safely. Rosario went to third on the play and scored on Yoenis Cespedes’ slow bouncer to second.

The Mets threatened to tie the score in the sixth when Juan Lagares singled with one out and Tomas Nido singled him to third. Jose Reyes pinch hit for Wheeler and Washington countered by bringing in lefthander Sammy Solis, who struck out Reyes, who is 0-for-17 for the season. Rosario fouled out to end the inning.

The Nationals tacked on a run in the seventh against Gsellman when Turner led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a two-out single to left by Ryan Zimmerman. They added another in the eighth off Gsellman on an RBI groundout by Severino.