Zack Wheeler missed the strike zone about half the time today at Citi Field -- 51 strikes, 52 balls.

The righthander’s faulty command came with a cost for him and the Mets. Wheeler walked seven and was charged with seven runs in 4 2/3 innings against Washington. The bullpen provided no relief, walking five more and allowing five runs. The Nationals ended up holding on for a 12-9 win.

Max Scherzer (1-2) earned the victory, allowing four runs and eight hits and striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings. So the Nats (4-4) took two out of three after the Mets (6-3) took two out of three in the season-opening series in D.C.

Wheeler started in both series. Neither start went well. He’s 0-1 with a 10.24 ERA.

Wheeler, who only gave up four hits, flashed a bad sign when he walked Adam Eaton on four pitches to start the game. But he got a double-play grounder and a groundout to escape unscathed. There was no such luck in the second.

After falling behind Juan Soto 3-and-1, he missed with a splitter and walked him to start the inning. One out later, Kurt Suzuki blooped a single to left. Wheeler fell behind Wilmer Difo 3-and-1 and then missed with a fastball and walked him to load the bases. Wheeler fell behind Scherzer 2-and-1, then came in with a fastball that Scherzer grounded into left for a single to make it 1-0.

Wheeler fell behind the next batter, Victor Robles, 2-and-0, then threw a fastball that became an RBI single to right-center. Eaton was next, and Wheeler fell behind 3-and-0. The count went full before Eaton lined a two-run double over Jeff McNeil’s head in left.

Howie Kendrick jumped on the next pitch and hit a shot toward the left-center gap that Keon Broxton ran down. It went as a sac fly to make it 5-0.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets got one back in bottom half. Michael Conforto blooped a double to right-center and moved to third on a bad throw in from Eaton. Wilson Ramos followed by ripping an RBI single into left. Then J.D. Davis singled to right-center.

But after Amed Rosario struck out swinging, so did Broxton. The ball got past the catcher Suzuki, but Davis thought it had been fouled off. He ultimately was tagged out between first and second to end the inning as part of an awkward 2-5-6 double play.

Wheeler’s day ended like it began -- with a walk. Only this one came after he had walked the bases loaded in the fifth. Tim Peterson replaced him and threw a run-scoring wild pitch, making it 7-1.

Peterson gave up two runs in the sixth, an inning in which he walked four, including Ryan Zimmerman with the bases loaded. Peterson walked five in an inning and a third, just one intentionally.

Luis Avilan came on for the seventh and he hung a curve to Anthony Rendon that ended up going for a three-run homer and a 12-1 lead.

The Mets finally got something going in the seventh. Brandon Nimmo delivered an RBI double to end Scherzer’s day. Matt Grace came on and yielded an RBI single to McNeil. Pete Alonso then hit a three-run homer to cut the margin to six runs. Conforto slugged a three-run homer off Joe Ross in the ninth to set the final margin.