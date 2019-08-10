Some nights during an improbable run to meaningful August baseball — so elusive to the Mets so often this century — are marked by big moments from the best players. It might feel like magic or fate, but it is often just the stars of a team doing what they know how to do, what is expected.

And other nights, the hero comes from out of nowhere.

Saturday was one of those other nights. The Mets beat the Nationals, 4-3, behind a two-run rally in the eighth inning: a game-tying homer from Luis Guillorme, effectively the 25th man on the 25-man roster, and a go-ahead sacrifice fly from J.D. Davis, whose emergence as potent everyday bat has been a key to the Mets this season.

The updated streaks for the Mets (61-56): eight wins in a row, 15 wins in 16 games and 21 wins in 27 games since the All-Star break. They entered the night a half-game back of a National League wild-card spot (and 1 1/2 games behind the Nationals for second place in the NL East).

This one came in front of a sold-out crowd of 43,875, the second-largest of the year at Citi Field behind the home opener.

The Mets trailed the Nationals (61-55) by one heading to the eighth. Fernando Rodney, among Washington’s in-season acquisitions as it tries to patch together a bullpen that ranks as the worst in the league, allowed a pinch-hit long ball to Guillorme. Joe Panik and Jeff McNeil followed with consecutive singles before the Nats replaced Rodney with Daniel Hudson, who intentionally walked Pete Alonso to face Davis with the bases loaded. Davis’ flyout to right was deep enough to score Panik for the go-ahead run.

In the ninth, instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz, manager Mickey Callaway stuck with Seth Lugo for a second inning. Lugo retired the side in order to end it.

That ended a wild seesaw game that was much like Friday’s: multiple Nationals leads, multiple Mets comebacks via homers, an eventual one-run Mets lead.

Lugo allowed a two-out, go-ahead homer to Juan Soto in the eighth inning. That was the first run allowed by Lugo since June 29 and snapped a string of 26 consecutive batters retired by the righthander.

Noah Syndergaard and Nationals lefthander Patrick Corbin exchanged fleeting lapses in domination.

Syndergaard’s came first. Soto, a 20-year-old outfielder whose early career is in line with the likes of Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez, put the Nats on top with a two-run homer in the first. Syndergaard worked in and out of trouble for about two more innings, but settled in after escaping Washington’s best last scoring chance: two on, none out in the third.

From there, Syndergaard retired 13 of his next 15 batters — and one of the two baserunners was erased when the Mets got speedy Trea Turner to ground into a double play to end the seventh and Syndergaard’s outing.

Corbin’s relative struggles were even briefer. He opened the game by retiring 11 of 12, allowing only Michael Conforto’s two-out single in the second. But J.D. Davis and Wilson Ramos struck for back-to-back homers to tie the game in the fourth. Corbin rebounded by getting seven of the next eight batters to conclude his night.

Syndergaard finished seven innings of two-run ball with seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. It was the sixth straight start he lasted at least seven innings, extending his career-best streak — this one all the more impressive considering he averaged about 11 pitches per inning after a 29-pitch first.

In six innings, Corbin allowed just the two runs and three total hits to go with one walk and eight strikeouts.