Mets claim LI's Nick Tropeano and fellow pitcher Jacob Barnes off waivers

Nick Tropeano of the Pirates pitches against the

Nick Tropeano of the Pirates pitches against the White Sox during the sixth inning on Aug. 25. Credit: Getty Images/David Banks

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
The other Mets news of the day Friday: They claimed Long Island native Nick Tropeano, as well as righthanded reliever Jacob Barnes, off waivers.

A West Islip native and Stony Brook alumnus, Tropeano, a 30-year-old righthander, comes to the Mets from the Pirates. He had a 1.15 ERA in seven relief appearances in 2020.

Across parts of six seasons with the Astros, Angels and Pirates, he owns a 4.29 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 49 games (39 starts). He spent spring training this year with the Yankees but was released in August without appearing in a game.

Tropeano, who had Tommy John surgery in 2016, figures to give the Mets a bit of versatile depth.

Barnes, also 30, had a 5.50 ERA and mid-90s fastball in 18 games for the Angels last season. He struck out 24 and walked four in 18 innings. In five years with the Brewers, Royals and Angels, he has a 4.36 ERA and 1.39 WHIP.

Like Tropeano, Barnes is a depth piece — in this case just for the bullpen. The Mets don’t seem to have many relief jobs available. Of their regular relievers in 2020, only lefthander Justin Wilson and righthander Jared Hughes are free agents.

