The Mets have not dealt with the coronavirus testing problems that have popped up across baseball, Brandon Nimmo said Monday.

As part of MLB’s return-to-play plan, players, coaches and some other staff are supposed to be tested every other day and get the results within 24 hours. Nimmo said that has been the case so far.

SNY reported that as of Monday morning at least some Mets personnel had not gotten their Saturday results.

“We’ve been very fortunate to get the tests back on time and to have this thing running as smoothly as it is,” Nimmo said. “Everything’s gone well with us. Hopefully it’ll smooth out throughout the league.”

The Nationals and Astros canceled their practices Monday because they had not received test results from Friday yet, according to reports out of those teams’ cities. The A’s had similar issues. The Angels were supposed to get tested Sunday but the testers never showed up. In a statement, MLB blamed “unforeseen delays” because of the holiday weekend.

“I have 100% conviction that we'll be able to do this,” Nimmo said. “But it takes everyone. All I can speak for is, at this facility, they are leaving no stone unturned. We have people watching our spacing all the time, whether we've got masks on, sanitizing everything . . . It is weird, but it is becoming more normal by the day.”

The weirdest part of the new health and safety rules, Nimmo said, is eating alone.

“We have individually packaged stuff and the tables are all spaced, like, 12 feet apart,” Nimmo said. “You almost have to yell to hear each other.”

Notes & quotes: Assistant general manager Adam Guttridge and bench coach Hensley Meulens have been absent from camp. The Mets declined to say why . . . Matt Adams homered twice off Michael Wacha, his former Cardinals teammate, in two simulated innings . . . Shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez got time at third base, a position he has never played in a real game. Jeff McNeil practiced at second and J.D. Davis at third, which didn’t happen much during spring training . . . Steven Matz looked sharp in three simulated innings. Jacob deGrom said, “That was very impressive to watch. Maybe the best I've seen him in a long time.”