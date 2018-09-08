Of the career-high dozen hits Noah Syndergaard allowed Saturday night, the one that hurt the most was the one that might have mattered the least, with the lead already large and the game close to over.

In the Mets’ 10-5 win against the Phillies, Syndergaard’s 109th and final pitch was a sinker to Cesar Hernandez, clocked at 98.3 mph. Hernandez, first-pitch swinging, shot it back at Syndergaard even harder, 103.7 mph, directly off the righthander’s right rib cage.

Syndergaard hit the ground, writhed for a moment, then crawled to the ball only to realize it was too late. Hernandez was on first, another Philadelphia run was in, and head athletic trainer Brian Chicklo was jogging out to check on him. Syndergaard, pacing around the mound and feeling his right side, handed the ball to manager Mickey Callaway without a fight.

X-rays were negative, and Syndergaard said he expects to make his next start. But for a moment, it was terrifying.

“It’s a scary situation. That’s been my nightmare ever since I started playing baseball,” Syndergaard said. “Today was just my judgment day of having a screamer come back at me. Everyone’s asking if I’m OK. I’m just concerned if the ball is all right.”

The Citi Field crowd sent Syndergaard off with a standing ovation after 6 2/3 innings, four runs, five walks and four strikeouts. Jerry Blevins struck out Jose Bautista, recently traded by the Mets (64-77) to the Phillies (74-67), to strand three of Syndergaard’s runners.

Syndergaard was not sharp. This was the first time in his career that he walked more batters than he struck out (though one of the free passes was intentional). Six days removed from his first career complete game, Syndergaard scattered baserunners throughout his outing, though it didn’t hurt him until the sixth when Rhys Hoskins scorched a home run to left-centerfield.

Callaway afforded Syndergaard the opportunity to work through a difficult seventh, which began with three consecutive singles and four of the first five batters reaching base. Hernandez was going to be Syndergaard’s last batter one way or another, Callaway said.

“When you have a guy like Syndergaard, [Jacob] deGrom, [Zack] Wheeler and the way they’ve been pitching, they’re your best chance,” Callaway said. “I’d like them to get to their pitch counts. I think they deserve to be able get out of their own messes as long as they have pitches left. We thought about it, but we thought it best to leave him in at that point.

“Obviously he’s had better command with his fastball, but he battled really hard and put up a pretty good game. He could have easily gotten through there with seven innings and two earned.”

The Mets’ lineup, meanwhile, was relentless, reaching double-digit runs at home — where the Mets struggle to score — for the first time since May 15.

Tomas Nido (three-run double in the second inning) and Todd Frazier (three-run homer in the third) staked the Mets to a big lead early. Michael Conforto (two runs) and Jay Bruce (two runs) each had two hits. Conforto’s eighth-inning solo home run was also his 59th RBI of the season, breaking a tie with Phillies infielder Asdrubal Cabrera for the Mets lead.

Jeff McNeil finished 3-for-5 and has reached base in his past 21 starts.

“He’s added a whole other dimension to the way our lineup looks,” Callaway said of McNeil. “He has a little bit of a different skill set than some other guys, he’s able to spray the ball around the field, he’s great left-on-left. Just adding that whole other dynamic to your lineup makes it that much more challenging for a pitcher to come out and navigate things.”

Notes & quotes: Dominic Smith left the game in the sixth inning due to a tight left groin, which he first tweaked Friday night and felt again a day later. “We felt it best to get him out,” Callaway said. Smith was 0-for-2 with a walk, starting a second major-league game in a row for the first time since July.