The Mets needed innings from Noah Syndergaard on Thursday night. They got six dominant ones and were hoping to get more.

But then Mother Nature threw a curve. Syndergaard was cruising - having thrown just 73 pitches in six innings - when a fast-moving, fierce rainstorm halted play in the bottom of the sixth with the Mets leading the Indians at Citi Field, 2-0.

Syndergaard wasn’t just good. He was great. He was perfect for 5 1/3 innings before Cleveland’s Tyler Naquin lined a single to center that Juan Lagares caught – on a short hop.

One out later, Francisco Lindor lined a single to left to give the Indians their first threat of the night. Greg Allen followed with a grounder to the right of Pete Alonso. What happened next will be talked about for a while and could lead to a new type of on-field Mets celebration.

Alonso dove for the ball, knocked it down and fired to Syndergaard, who raced to first to beat the speedy Allen by a step to end the inning.

Alonso and Syndergaard then executed something rarely, if ever, seen mid-game on a baseball field: a perfect, leaping chest-bump.

It’s not hard to imagine that becoming something the Mets do with more regularity if their incredible run continues into September.

The Mets went into Thursday having won 12 of their last 13 home games. The most recent was Wednesday’s 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Indians. They entered the bottom of the 10th inning of that game trailing by a run after Carlos Santana’s home run off Luis Avilan.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

No matter. The tying run scored on a Michael Conforto grounder and the winning run scored on the first walkoff hit of J.D. Davis’ big-league career.

Davis’ hit led to another new Mets ritual: the ripping off of the jersey of the man who gets the walkoff.

Wednesday’s excitement is why the Mets needed length from Syndergaard. Starter Marcus Stroman left after four innings with tightness in his left hamstring, meaning the Mets needed six innings from their bullpen.

Syndergaard struck out the first two Indians, both on 90-mile per hour changeups. He was at 31 pitches after three innings.

The Mets were also held hitless in the first three innings. The only baserunner against Indians rookie Aaron Civale (fifth big-league start) was Alonso, who was hit on the left wrist by a 3-and-2 pitch in the first. The ball struck Alonso so squarely that it went nearly all the way to first base, where Santana fielded it and touched the bag just in case the ball had actually hit Alonso’s bat. But it hadn’t.

Allen made a bid for a perfect-game ending extra-base hit with a drive to the warning track in left with one out in the fourth. But Davis ran it down with his back to the infield, reaching out and making a circus, highlight-reel catch that was made harder by the fact that the converted infielder turned the wrong way when chasing the ball. But all it did was add to Davis’ folk hero status at Citi Field, with fans chanting his name until Davis doffed his cap during the next at-bat.

Joe Panik picked up the Mets’ first hit with a leadoff single in the fourth. One out later, Michael Conforto blooped a ground-rule double down the leftfield line. Wilson Ramos followed with a line-drive, two-run double down the rightfield line to give the Mets a 2-0 lead.

Rain started falling in the top of the sixth and then really started falling in the bottom half. There were two outs with Conforto on first when the wind started whipping around the stadium. The umpires wisely called for the tarp and the grounds crew barely got it down before the deluge really got going.