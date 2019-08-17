Mets come out flat, squander chances in loss to Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid the ocean that is the Mets’ difficult August-into-September schedule — filled with genuine postseason contenders, including several series with first-place teams — this weekend at Kauffman Stadium is an island.

The rebuilding Royals are one of the worst teams in baseball. With a bottom-five record and an offense to match (and a pitching staff almost as bad), Kansas City represents a brief reprieve for the Mets, who just finished with the Braves and have a long homestand against the Indians, Braves and Cubs looming.

Things did not go swimmingly Friday. Instead, the Mets looked like they needed a floatie, coming out flat in a 4-1 loss to the Royals. Their season-reviving hot streak seemingly over, the Mets have tread water for a week-plus, 3-4 in their past seven games. They are two games back of a National League wild-card spot.

“Once again, we couldn’t get that big hit,” said J.D. Davis, who left the game with a tight right calf. “For over two weeks now, we’ve been getting that big hit, and during this road trip here and there, we haven’t. That’s just baseball.”

A close game became less so when the Royals scored twice against Brad Brach and Edwin Diaz in the eighth, the Mets already down 2-1. Brach loaded the bases with nobody out, so manager Mickey Callaway called on Diaz, the Mets’ struggling closer.

Diaz allowed two runs — one on a bases-loaded walk of Brett Phillips, called up Friday — but rebounded after Ryan O’Hearn’s long fly ball down the rightfield line was ruled foul (after initially being called a grand slam).

“He did a very good job of getting out of that with two runs,” Callaway said.

Why Diaz (5.44 ERA) in that spot? Callaway said Seth Lugo would pitch only with a lead, and Robert Gsellman (sore right triceps) and Luis Avilan (rest) were unavailable. That left Diaz, Jeurys Familia (6.30 ERA) and Paul Sewald, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I had to weigh the struggles of Familia, as well,” Callaway said. “And Paul Sewald just got on a plane and got here today, so that’d be a tough position for any of them.”

Noah Syndergaard held the Royals to two runs in six innings, dominating early and struggling late — due largely to sweat-related grip issues, he said.

“I don’t know what it is, but I’m pretty good at sweating,” said Syndergaard, who changed his jersey top at least once and toweled off between innings. “I was sweating like a greased pig.”

Kansas City snapped its 22-inning scoreless streak with a pair of runs in the fifth, courtesy of the bottom of its lineup. Meibrys Viloria and Nicky Lopez, both rookies, hit RBI doubles barely fair down the rightfield and leftfield lines, respectively.

In his first four innings, Syndergaard totaled 43 pitches and two baserunners. In his final two, 47 pitches and five baserunners.

“I don’t know what it is about humidity, but we do not get along,” Syndergaard said.

Royals lefthander Mike Montgomery, meanwhile, cruised, allowing a lone unearned run in six innings. That lowered his ERA to 4.63. The Mets put at least one runner on in all of Montgomery’s innings except the fourth, but rarely capitalized.

A night after hammering out a season-high 23 hits in Atlanta, the Mets finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position with nine men left on base. Amed Rosario (2-for-5), the potential go-ahead run, grounded out to shortstop with the bases loaded to end the game.

“We had a bunch (of chances), but I think mine was the biggest one,” Todd Frazier said of his third-inning double play. “I have to come through there.”