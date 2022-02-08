The Mets made it official on Tuesday morning: Old-Timers' Day will return this season.

More than 40 former Mets players will put on the uniform and take the field at Citi Field on Saturday, Aug. 27. It will mark the Mets' first Old-Timers' Day since 1994.

"Bringing back Old-Timers’ Day was one of the most passionate requests I heard from our fans," Mets owner Steve Cohen said in the news release. "As we celebrate our 60th anniversary season, having these legendary players return to the ballpark to hear cheers from Mets fans once again is the perfect way to honor our past."

Player introductions for Old-Timers' Day will start at 5 p.m., before the Mets host the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. (See mets.com/tickets for available seats.)

Former players scheduled to attend include Frank Thomas, Ron Swoboda, Jon Matlack, Felix Millán, Mookie Wilson, Howard Johnson, Bobby Ojeda, Robin Ventura, Turk Wendell, Endy Chávez, Cliff Floyd and Daniel Murphy. The Mets said they will announce others as the game draws closer.

"I plan on taking some BP before the game," said Thomas, now 92, who led the 1962 Mets with 34 home runs. "I hit homers at the Polo Grounds and at Shea. I would love to hit one at Citi Field."

Ventura, a Met from 1999-2001, has an idea of something he'd like to see at Citi that day.

"Maybe we can recreate my Grand Slam Single," Ventura said. "Fans remember that hit more than if I had actually been credited with a grand slam."

One not-so-Old-Timer is looking forward to returning to the ballpark he last called in 2015.

"It will be great to put on a Mets uniform again," said Daniel Murphy, the 2015 NLCS MVP. "I’m sure when I hit the field my mind will be racing back to 2015. That was an incredibly special time."