COVID-19 guidelines fans need to meet before entering Citi Field for Mets home opener

People wait in line to enter a COVID-19

People wait in line to enter a COVID-19 vaccination site at Citi Field on Feb. 10. Credit: Getty Images/David Dee Delgado

By Newsday Staff
Print

Fans who have purchased tickets for Thursday afternoon's Mets home opener will need to make sure they have met COVID-19 guidelines before entering Citi Field.

The Mets are requiring proof of full vaccination (two weeks removed from final dose), a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within six hours before scheduled start time of the game, which is 1:10 p.m.

Fans ages 2 and older are required to wear a face covering at all times on Citi Field property except when eating or drinking at their seats. Face coverings must cover both nose and mouth. Gaiters, bandanas and face coverings with an exhalation valve are not permitted.

For more information, visit Mets.com/SafeAtCiti.

By Newsday Staff

