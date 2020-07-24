TODAY'S PAPER
The Mets host the Braves at Citi Field on Opening Day on July 24, 2020.

A staff member of the New York Mets
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

A staff member of the New York Mets looks at cutouts of fans before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas throws during
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas throws during batting practice before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020.

New York Mets employees place cutouts of fans
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Mets employees place cutouts of fans in the seats, including one of a dog, before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Yoenis Cespedes, left, wears a Black Lives Matter
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Yoenis Cespedes, left, wears a Black Lives Matter shirt during warm-ups before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 24, 2020.

Cutouts of fans fill some of the seats
Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Cutouts of fans fill some of the seats at Citi Field before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

