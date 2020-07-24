The Mets host the Braves at Citi Field on Opening Day on July 24, 2020.

A staff member of the New York Mets looks at cutouts of fans before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas throws during batting practice before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020.

New York Mets employees place cutouts of fans in the seats, including one of a dog, before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field, Friday, July 24, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Yoenis Cespedes, left, wears a Black Lives Matter shirt during warm-ups before the Opening Day baseball game between the Mets and the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on July 24, 2020.