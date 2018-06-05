Tuesday night looked like an opportunity for the Mets. Collectively struggling, they were fresh off their first day off in more than half of a month and returned to play the Orioles, the worst team in baseball, and righthander Alex Cobb, who woke up with a 6.80 ERA, as they welcomed back two of their key offseason additions from the disabled list: third baseman Todd Frazier and reliever Anthony Swarzak.

Opportunity knocked. Nobody answered. The Mets had only three hits as they lost to Baltimore, 2-1, at Citi Field for their fifth loss in a row and 10th in 12 games. The Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak.

This one followed a script similar to the one used in the weekend sweep by the Cubs: decent starting pitching, minimal hitting.

Jay Bruce went 2-for-3 with a walk, only his second multihit game in more than two weeks. Kevin Plawecki (double) had the only other Mets hit. The Mets have scored seven runs in five games (50 innings) this homestand.

This time, they didn’t get a hit until the fifth, when they also scored to end a 21-inning scoreless streak. Bruce came through with a bouncer that got by first baseman Chris Davis for a single. After Plawecki lined his hit down the leftfield line, Jose Bautista lofted a sacrifice fly to left to bring in Bruce.

Then the scoring ceased. The Mets stranded the would-be tying run in scoring position in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings. They left Bruce at first base in the ninth.

Much of their futility came against Cobb, who allowed one run and struck out seven in six innings.

Lefthander Jason Vargas, however, appeared to take another step in the right direction, keeping Baltimore to two runs in five innings. He began poorly — five of the eight Orioles batters reached base to start the game — but settled in to retire 12 of his final 13 batters. Manny Machado had an RBI single and Danny Valencia a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Vargas struck out four and walked one as his ERA dropped to 7.71, its lowest point of the season. He has lasted five innings — a season high — in three of his past four starts.

Swarzak, who returned after missing two months with an oblique injury, tossed a scoreless ninth inning. He walked Mark Trumbo but got Jonathan Schoop to ground into a double play.

The Mets expect Swarzak’s presence to help lessen the load on their other late-inning relievers. Signed to a two-year, $14- million contract to be a setup man, his injury helped push Seth Lugo (three scoreless innings Tuesday) and Robert Gsellman into high-leverage roles.

Frazier finished 0-for-4. He, too, should upgrade the Mets after missing almost a month with a strained hamstring. The team struggled to find consistent production at third base in his absence.

“It’s big. He’s a big part of our team,” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “He brings a lot of energy on our bench. Frankly, when he was gone rehabbing, we missed him even on the bench . . . because he brings so much energy. To have him in the lineup, to have his defense at third and to have his bat in the middle of the lineup is big for us.”