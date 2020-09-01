Help is still wanted as Mets fall to Orioles

BALTIMORE — The Mets’ new players have not arrived yet. Neither has the energy Brodie Van Wagenen hopes they will bring.

A day after reacquiring Todd Frazier and also adding Robinson Chirinos and Miguel Castro — and a day before they join the team — the Mets dropped the series opener to the Orioles, 9-5, for their fifth consecutive loss. That matches their longest such streak of the season.

The Mets, at 15-21, are a season-worst six games under .500.

What began as an unofficial referendum on the Mets’ two spot starter options, Ariel Jurado and Franklyn Kilome, ended with both pitching poorly. Jurado allowed five runs and nine hits in four innings. After the Mets tied it up on Andres Gimenez’s first career homer, Kilome gave up four runs and five hits in three innings.

Orioles first baseman Renato Nunez (four RBIs) had a homer off of each. The top four in the batting order had two hits apiece, and No. 8 hitter Pat Valaika went 4-for-4.

Making his Mets debut, Jurado entered with a 5.85 career ERA and pitched like it. He was the 10th starting pitcher the Mets have used this season, passing their total of nine in 162 games last year.

Three of the first four Baltimore batters of the game scored on Nunez’s first-inning homer to centerfield. The Orioles added a pair of runs in the second, when bottom-of-the-order hitters Valaika and Andrew Velazquez singled to open the frame. Anthony Santander singled to score Valaika, and Jose Iglesias had an RBI groundout to score Velazquez.

Jurado got through the third and fourth innings without allowing a run.

Acquired from the Rangers on Aug. 5 for a player to be named and cash, Jurado was pitching because the Mets needed a spot starter following their crunch of recent doubleheaders. With Corey Oswalt on the injured list and Walker Lockett cut (and claimed by the Mariners), their options were in effect Jurado or Kilome, a starter by trade who has been a long reliever in his first taste of major-league action this year.

Asked why Jurado over Kilome, manager Luis Rojas cited the facts that Jurado is stretched out (at the alternate training site), has started in the majors before (26 times over two seasons with the Rangers) and faced the Orioles last year (six innings, three runs).

“We’re definitely excited to see him,” Rojas said before the game. “And we just wanted to give him the ball exactly in a situation like this, a guy with his experience, he’s faced the Orioles before, I think he did last year. So this will be something that he can definitely help us out in a situation that we’re running into.

“This is a guy that can attack the zone. He’s got some sink on his fastball. He’s going to induce contact. He’s got the fastball, curveball, changeup mix. He’s got the experience of starting games at the big-league level.”

The Mets’ pitching pain continued when Kilome entered. Baltimore re-took the lead when Rio Ruiz worked a leadoff walk, advanced to second on Kilome’s wild pitch and scored on Valaika’s double. Santander’s line drive was hit hard enough that it reached the seats in right-centerfield for a two-out, two-run homer.

Nunez added a solo shot in the seventh to up Baltimore’s lead to four, its largest of the night.

Righthander Asher Wojciechowski held the Mets to three runs in five innings. Following Jurado’s first-inning issues, the Mets answered with two quick runs: Robinson Cano single, Jeff McNeil double, Pete Alonso sacrifice fly and Luis Guillorme single.

Cano homered — for the third day in a row — in the third. His seven long balls are tied with Dominic Smith for most on the team.