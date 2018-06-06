Mets vs. Orioles

The Mets fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 1-0, in the final game of a two-game series on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at Citi Field.

Jay Bruce of the New York Mets reacts after flying out to end the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Amed Rosario of the New York Mets throws for an out in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Kevin Plawecki of the New York Mets doubles in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets dives for a ball hit in the fourth inning for a single by Chris Davis of the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Zack Wheeler of the New York Mets pitches in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Dylan Bundy of the Baltimore Orioles pitches in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Todd Frazier of the New York Mets looks on after striking out to end the first inning against the walks at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Adrian Gonzalez of the New York Mets looks on after grounding out to end a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Amed Rosario of the New York Mets reacts after flying out to end the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Craig Gentry of the Baltimore Orioles scores a run in the eighth inning past Kevin Plawecki of the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Pinch runner Craig Gentry of the Baltimore Orioles steals second base in the eighth inning ahead of the tag from Asdrubal Cabrera of the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles follows through on his eighth-inning run-scoring sacrifice fly against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Amed Rosario of the New York Mets gets a force out at second base against Chance Sisco of the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth inning at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Jeurys Familia of the New York Mets walks to the dugout after the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

New York Mets players leave the dugout after a 1-0 loss against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Jeurys Familia of the New York Mets throws to first base during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Craig Gentry of the Baltimore Orioles scores a run in the eighth inning past Jeurys Familia of the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

