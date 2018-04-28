SAN DIEGO — If you didn’t see where Asdrubal Cabrera’s home run landed late Friday night, his reaction — a subtle bat flip, then a skip and a scowl — told you everything you needed to know.

Cabrera hammered a hanging slider, the first pitch of the night from a Padres reliever, into the rightfield stands for his fifth home run of the year, matching Yoenis Cespedes for the team lead. His big night at the plate backed Jacob deGrom’s masterpiece on the mound in the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Padres.

Matt Harvey, making his second relief appearance of the week, allowed a homer to Franchy Cordero and walked Jose Pirela to begin the ninth. A flyout and double play ended it, however.

“He was fine. Up five, he went out there and attacked,” manager Mickey Callaway said of Harvey. “He had a little trouble getting loose. He came into the office after and was like, ‘Man, that’s weird when you sit around for eight innings and then all of a sudden you have to get up, get going and get in the game.’ ”

Harvey’s faltering resulted in closer Jeurys Familia having to warm up behind him in the bullpen. “I think we’d always rather avoid that,” Callaway said, “but you have to do what you have to do to win.”

Harvey has allowed two runs in two games since being demoted from the rotation last week.

It was Harvey’s first time on the mound in the ninth inning since the 2015 World Series.

DeGrom (3-0) dominated. He lasted 7 1⁄3 shutout innings — matching the Mets’ longest start of the year — and scattered five hits and three walks. He struck out eight Padres and threw 110 pitches, his most since July. DeGrom exited to a loud round of applause from Mets fans sitting behind the visitors’ dugout at Petco Park.

DeGrom said with so many hitters trying to lift the ball — i.e., up their launch angle — he has been throwing his fastball up in the zone more often, resulting in pop-ups.

San Diego threatened deGrom most in the fifth, when two of the first three Padres reached. DeGrom responded by striking out consecutive batters to end the inning.

In his past three starts, deGrom has lasted at least seven innings each time and struck out a combined 30 batters, lowering his ERA to 2.06.

“He’s got such good life to his fastball, he’s got such good extension, it plays even harder than it already is,” Callaway said. “He does a really good job of elevating against guys.”

Cabrera offered most of the offensive support, going 2-for-4 with a double, the seventh-inning homer and a walk.

Callaway designed a lineup specifically to counter Padres lefthander Clayton Richard (1-3), who is markedly better against lefthanded hitters than righthanded ones. Callaway had the switch-hitting Cabrera leading off, with lefty Michael Conforto dropped down to fifth. It worked immediately but briefly before Richard started to cruise.

Cabrera led off the game with a double to left-center and moved to third on Cespedes’ flyout to right. Todd Frazier sent a grounder through the left side for an RBI single.

That stood as the game’s only run until the seventh. Two of Richard’s last four batters reached, bringing Cabrera to the plate with two out and two on against Craig Stammen.

The Mets added a run in the eighth on Jose Lobaton’s RBI double to right-center. Lobaton finished 2-for-4, matching his hit total from his first 10 games as a Met.