SAN DIEGO — In the top of the seventh inning of the Mets’ 3-2 loss Wednesday to the Padres, with the score tied and the Mets threatening with two men on and two outs, manager Mickey Callaway chose Todd Frazier to hit in the pitcher’s spot.

Frazier probably wasn’t the best pinch-hit option, but maybe the best non-catcher. After Tomas Nido struck out swinging at three straight pitches, Frazier did the same against San Diego’s Gerardo Reyes — who was appearing in his third major-league game — whiffing at the high-90s heat. The almost-rally was over, Tyler Bashlor gave up a go-ahead homer to Hunter Renfroe in the bottom of the inning, and the Mets had one other baserunner the rest of the game.

The Mets dropped to 17-20, losers of five out of six games on a road trip through Milwaukee and San Diego.

Two-thousand-and 70 miles away in Louisville, Kentucky, Dominic Smith had a free evening. He is in the minors for now, squeezed off the active roster to Triple-A Syracuse when the Mets decided last week to carry shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria instead of him, despite his success (.333/.459/.400) in a part-time role.

Hechavarria has been fine, going 2-for-11 with his usual sharp defense, but the seventh inning Wednesday — the Mets’ last best chance — would have been a primo spot for Smith: late innings, game on the line, righthander on the mound. Smith went 2-for-5 with an RBI and run scored for Syracuse earlier Wednesday.

Making a spot start in place of Steven Matz (radial nerve irritation), Wilmer Font performed about as well as the Mets could have expected in his team debut. He lasted four innings (60 pitches) and allowed two runs and three hits, walking none and striking out one.

Eric Hosmer homered off Font in the second, and Franmil Reyes knocked a game-tying single in the third.

For a second day in a row, the Mets struck in the first inning, when Amed Rosario singled in Jeff McNeil, who turned a bouncer that got past second baseman Ian Kinsler into a hustle double. Nido capped the Mets’ scoring with a homer in the second.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Padres centerfielder Manuel Margot robbed Pete Alonso of a homer with a nonchalant leaping grab above the wall in the sixth. An inning later, Margot nearly robbed Brandon Nimmo of extra bases, but when he hit the wall he dropped the ball, giving the Mets runners on second and third and one out. That brought up Nido and Frazier, who struck out on six pitches.