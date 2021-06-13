Bullpen implosion dooms Mets in loss to Padres

On the brink of a sweep of the Padres, the Mets endured an old-fashioned bullpen implosion — complete with questionable decision-making by manager Luis Rojas — in a 7-3 loss on Sunday.

Jeurys Familia had two outs and runners on second and third when he had Jurickson Profar, a pinch hitter with a .217 average, in a 1-and-2 count, a strike away from ending the top of the seventh.

But Profar worked a walk to load the bases. Familia, clearly gassed, walked Tommy Pham on four pitches, bringing his total to 41. Only then did Rojas make a move, to Jacob Barnes. Barnes gave up a no-doubter of a go-ahead grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr., then a solo shot to Manny Machado for good measure.

Such a performance is unusual this year for the Mets’ bullpen, which entered with a 3.51 ERA, fourth in the National League.

The Mets had a short bullpen, too, with closer Edwin Diaz and late-inning relievers Seth Lugo and Aaron Loup having worked both of the past two games.

Lefthander Joey Lucchesi allowed one run in five innings, his first time lasting that long since Sept. 26, 2019. He struck out six and walked one.

In his past four starts, Lucchesi has a 1.56 ERA (three earned runs in 17 1/3 innings).

The Padres had three rocketed hits — including a leadoff homer by Pham — in the first inning, but then Lucchesi settled in. He retired 12 of his next 14 batters, allowing a hit to only one of them, to end his outing.

The Mets reached righthander Chris Paddack for two runs — both on Jose Peraza’s homer in the fifth — in six innings.