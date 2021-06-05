SAN DIEGO — Give the Mets this: At least they didn’t get no-hit.

They lost to the Padres, 2-0, on Friday night after getting dominated by San Diego lefthander Blake Snell. He tossed seven shutout innings and allowed just one hit — which he followed immediately with his best pitching of the night.

The Mets didn’t have a baserunner until the fifth, when Billy McKinney walked with two outs. They didn’t have a hit until the seventh, when Francisco Lindor led off with a single.

Lindor ended up on third because leftfielder Tommy Pham — who seemed to hesitate in pursuing the sinking line drive but realistically had no chance to catch it — let it skip by him and roll almost to the wall.

The Mets failed to make it mean anything. James McCann struck out swinging. Pete Alonso popped out to first baseman Eric Hosmer in foul territory. Brandon Drury struck out swinging.

That left a fired-up Snell, having completed his longest game of the season by innings and pitches (101), pumping his fist and screaming on his way off the mound.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets had two of their three hits in the ninth: a one-out single by Lindor and a two-out single by Alonso. But Mark Melancon struck out Kevin Pillar, McCann and Drury in the inning and earned the save.

McCann and manager Luis Rojas were ejected in the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes after an iffy called strike three on McCann for the penultimate out of the game.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Snell, a former AL Cy Young Award winner who entered the game with a 5.55 ERA. He was averaging 4 1/3 innings per start. In his past two, he totaled 6 2/3 innings and 12 earned runs.

The Mets were a little unlucky, too. Pillar flied out to the warning track in left to begin the game and later lined out hard — 109 mph — to shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. Lindor also smacked a long fly ball, but it stopped at the warning track in center. Alonso had two batted balls over 100 mph; both became outs.

Facing the team that traded him to the Mets in January, lefthander Joey Lucchesi lasted 4 2/3 innings — his longest outing of the year — and gave up one run, on Manny Machado’s no-doubter home run in the first inning. It landed in a small area of the second deck in leftfield called the "Longball Section."

Although he allowed a bunch of hard-hit balls, Lucchesi avoided further damage, scattering four hits. He struck out three and walked one.

He ran into a bit of trouble in the fifth, when Wil Myers bunted for a single to open the inning and Webster Rivas singled up the middle with one out. As Pham stepped to the plate for his third turn, Rojas pulled Lucchesi, whom the Mets do not want facing any batter for a third time in one game.

Lucchesi on Thursday expressed his desire to pitch into the sixth inning. The Mets have seemed content for less, sometimes much less.

"I respect that he wants to go to the sixth, even if he wants to throw a complete game," Rojas said before the game. "You gotta have that mindset, right? That’s your competitive mindset. From our standpoint, we just gotta monitor and watch the game unfold to make our decisions."

Rojas turned to Jacob Barnes, who tossed two scoreless innings on 24 pitches on Thursday, for the final out of the fifth. Pham grounded out.

The Padres added a run in the seventh.Jeurys Familia inherited Drew Smith’s two-on, two-out jam, walked Pham to load the bases and walked Machado to force in a run.