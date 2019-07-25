Now that the Mets are willing to hear offers for closer Edwin Diaz, virtually all of their brand-name pitchers are being mentioned in trade rumors during this final week before the July 31 deadline. All, that is, except for one: Jacob deGrom.

His performance on Thursday underscored why the club signed the righthander to a five-year deal during the offseason. DeGrom was sensational, spinning seven shutout innings as the Mets scored a 4-0 victory over San Diego before 37,822 at Citi Field.

The win gives the Mets their third series win in four since the All-Star break, their first home series win since the first week of June and a 7-4 mark in the second half.

Among all the good news, though, there is one matter of concern: Diaz took a Manny Machado line drive off his left big toe in the ninth inning and was forced from the game. X-rays were negative.

DeGrom allowed just four hits and one walk while striking out nine over the 105-pitch effort.

Of course, nothing brings out out the best in the 2018 NL Cy Young Award winner like a day game, where he is one of baseball’s all-time best. DeGrom has a 1.86 ERA in 26 career day-game starts, the lowest in baseball since 1913.

He was especially devastating with his slider on the inside of the plate early; he whiffed Padres catcher Francisco Mejia on a pitch where Mejia swung wildly, lost his batting helmet and ended up on the ground. Later on, he used the pitch on the outside of the plate to strike out Fernando Tatis Jr. on a bad-looking swing in the sixth.

Giving deGrom run support hasn’t exactly been the Mets’ forte – he is 6-7 with a 2.86 ERA and has a 1.74 ERA in seven no-decisions this season – but they got him all the runs he would need right out of the gate.

The Mets pushed all four of their runs across in the first inning with Todd Frazier delivering a two-run double.

J.D. Davis drew a one-out walk and Pete Alonso followed with a single to centerfield that put runners on the corners. Wilson Ramos brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

Robinson Cano’s single to center put two aboard and brought up Frazier. The third baseman hit a sinking liner into left-centerfield that Padres leftfielder Hunter Renfroe ran a long way for and made a bid on. The ball hit the heel of his glove and got past him as he went to the turf. Frazier ended up on second and the Mets' lead was 3-0.

Juan Lagares singled to right to score Frazier and make it 4-0.

DeGrom was lifted for seventh-inning pinch hitter Jeff McNeil – who was being given an extra day of rest because of his participation in the All-Star Game – with the bases loaded and two outs. McNeil hit an inning-ending groundout.

The Mets' bullpen, which had an NL-low 3.21 ERA since the All-Star break, finished the job for deGrom despite the Diaz injury. Seth Lugo retired the side in order with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth. And after Machado’s leadoff single in the ninth sidelined Diaz, Luis Avilan came on to get the last three outs.