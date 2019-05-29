LOS ANGELES — To little fault of his own, the most memorable moment in Michael Conforto’s first couple of days back from a concussion was the kind nobody wants: a ricocheting ball to his crotch Monday night, a freak play in rightfield at Dodger Stadium. Conforto bowed over in discomfort, drawing a visit from a Mets athletic trainer, who Conforto waived off with a vulgar explanation.

Tuesday brought a different, better kind of hard contact. Conforto popped his first career grand slam in the Mets’ 7-3 win against the Dodgers. The fly ball off Scott Alexander landed just beyond the leftfield wall to help the Mets improve to 27-27 as their season hit the one-third mark.

Robinson Cano, Todd Frazier and Tomas Nido couldn’t help but hop over the dugout rail in excitement to greet Conforto upon his return.

It was the first hit in 13 Mets at-bats with a runner in scoring position. They finished 2-for-20 in those situations.

Conforto’s homer was the climax of a seventh-inning disaster for the Dodgers’ bullpen. Yimi Garcia walked Adeiny Hechavarria (.282 OBP). Dylan Floro walked Aaron Altherr (.081 OBP) and allowed Amed Rosario to reach on a throwing error (by Floro himself) to load the bases, then struck out J.D. Davis. Lefthander Alexander faced one batter, the lefthanded Conforto, and gave up the grand slam.

Steven Matz (4-3) tossed six innings and allowed two runs, both on Cody Bellinger’s homer in the third. That came immediately after he walked David Freese with two outs. Matz struck out six and gave up four hits and three walks, but limited his pitch count enough — thanks to a combined 13 pitches in the fourth and fifth — to limit the load on the Mets’ bullpen, which, like the Dodgers’, has had issues.

Matz’s ERA is 3.55, lowest among the Mets’ vaunted starting pitchers.

Rich Hill held the Mets to two runs in six innings, allowing six hits and a walk. He struck out six and kept Pete Alonso and Conforto, the Mets’ two best hitters in the lineup Tuesday, to a combined 0-for-6 with five strikeouts. That effectiveness came as no surprise to Mickey Callaway, who talked up Hill’s pitching prowess before the game.

“You always have to respect his big breaking ball that he’ll throw in any count at any time — and he’s going to throw a lot of them,” Callaway said. “It’s a big, big breaking ball that’s not easy to track.”

Before Hill’s mid-30s professional rebirth, he came close to bottoming out with the 2013 Cleveland Indians and their first-year pitching coach, Callaway. Hill had a 6.28 ERA in 63 relief appearances. Six years later, the Dodgers starting pitcher version is much better.

“We got our hands full,” Callaway said before the game. “We have to battle. We have to make sure we do everything we can to lay off pitches that are out of the zone and make him throw the ball over the plate.”

The Mets battled just enough to get Hill out of the game for the final three innings, exposing the Dodgers’ weakness: their bullpen.

Against Hill, Matz’s above-average speed manufactured a Mets run in the third. He beat out a slow ground ball to third for a single, moved to second on Amed Rosario’s single, tagged up and went to third on J.D. Davis’ flyout to rightfielder Cody Bellinger — whose arm helped the Dodgers beat the Mets on Monday — and scored when Conforto’s check-swing resulted in a roller to third. Third baseman Justin Turner threw home, but Matz’s slide beat the tag.

Todd Frazier homered to left-center an inning later. That tied the game until Conforto’s blast.