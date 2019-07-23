Mets vs. Padres

TODAY'S PAPER
The Mets host the Padres in a three-game series beginning Tuesday night at Citi Field. 

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Manny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres steals second base during the first inning ahead of the tag from Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the San Diego Padres with teammate Wilson Ramos #40 at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Chris Paddack #59 of the San Diego Padres pitches during the second inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres fields the ball for the final out of the second inning against the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Jason Vargas #44 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Jason Vargas #44 of the Mets pitches during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano singles during the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Mets second baseman Robinson Cano singles during the first inning of a game against the Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday.

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets greets Fernando
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets greets Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres prior to their game at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets follows through on his fourth inning home run against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Robinson Cano of the Mets follows through on
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets follows through on his fourth inning home run against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Robinson Cano #24 of the Mets celebrates his fourth inning home run against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

