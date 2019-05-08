SAN DIEGO — Not often does a major-leaguer, never mind a rookie, declare a random game in early May against a non-division opponent a must-win. But that’s what Pete Alonso did Monday night at Petco Park, declaring after another Mets loss: “We got to get them tomorrow. It’s a must. We need to win tomorrow."

Alonso spoke — boldly, confidently, maybe dangerously — and then backed it up. His two-run home run in the top of the ninth lifted the Mets to a 7-6 victory Tuesday against the Padres, their first win on a road trip that ends Wednesday. Edwin Diaz loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but escaped, allowing one run,

Alonso’s latest feat one was another moonshot, the sort of blast Alonso has quickly become known for. It bounced off the third deck of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in leftfield — three stories above the landing spot of Bartolo Colon’s majestic shot three years ago to the day — and traveled an estimated 449 feet, according to MLB’s Statcast tracking system. It came off Alonso’s bat at 114.7 mph. It gave him four RBIs on the night

Alonso enjoyed this one, too. On Monday, he was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, including two punchouts against Padres rookie Chris Paddack, with whom Alonso has randomly developed a personal rivalry. Paddack said during the weekend that he wanted to beat Alonso, who was NL Rookie of the Month over Paddack in April, and Alonso said the trash talk “didn’t sit well.” Paddack won their one-on-one duel as the Padres beat the Mets, which left Alonso flustered.

And so Alonso’s home-run trot began with a bat flip — accidentally tossed over catcher Francisco Mejia and plate umpire Bill Miller — and slow walk toward first as he watched the ball soar.

The homer was big in the figurative sense, too. It helped the Mets snap a four-game losing streak and finished off what qualifies as an offensive outburst. The Mets’ seven runs Tuesday matched their May total (six games) to begin the day.

The Mets’ game-tying rally in the seventh was a series of unexpected events. Jeff McNeil led off with a walk, then Amed Rosario turned his smoked grounder just out of the reach of second baseman Ian Kinsler into a hustle double. Robinson Cano (four hits) struck out swinging, but Alonso singled through the left side for a run. Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly scored Rosario. Wilson Ramos walked and Brandon Nimmo doubled to left-center, tying the score at 5 and snapping his 0-for-28 streak that began April 28.

Noah Syndergaard’s brilliance from last week — when he tossed a shutout and homered in the same game — was gone. The Padres smacked him around for five runs (four earned) and nine hits (plus a walk) and struck out just five times in six innings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rosario’s bad throw in the first allowed an unearned run. It was his NL-high 10th error of the season. Franmil Reyes homered to tie it in the third, and Ty France homered for a San Diego lead in the fourth. In the sixth, a pair of batted balls off the gloves of Mets defenders resulted in another run. Jeff McNeil dove for but did not catch Eric Hosmer’s shot to left, resulting in a double. Then Hunter Renfroe hit a hard grounder off Cano for a single and an RBI.

San Diego’s Cal Quantrill allowed two runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Conforto had a standout game in rightfield. In the second, Franco lined a single into the rightfield corner, but Conforto made a no-hop throw to second base to get him as he tried to stretch it into a double. In the fifth, as the Padres continued to hit Syndergaard hard, Manny Machado gave one a ride to the wall in right. Conforto made a leaping catch to end the inning, Syndergaard’s only perfect frame of the game.

Highlighting the Mets’ two-run rally in the first: Cano’s double. It was the 2,500th hit of his career, making him the 101st big=leaguer to reach that milestone. The only active players ahead of him are Albert Pujols (3,106) and Miguel Cabrera (2,712).