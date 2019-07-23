It took a half-season longer than the Mets wanted, but the version of Robinson Cano they thought they were getting — the perennial All-Star, the former Yankees standout, the all-time-great offensive second baseman — might have finally arrived.

Cano crushed a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs Tuesday night -- the best day of his disappointing season -- in a 5-2 win against the Padres. That gives him five long balls in 10 games since the All-Star break, passing his total from the first half (four homers in 65 games).

The strong start to Cano’s second half probably comes too late for it to matter much in the near term for the Mets (46-54), who are toiling in fourth in the NL East. But a personal resurgence late in his first year back in New York — after joining the team alongside Edwin Diaz in the blockbuster winter trade with the Mariners — would inspire confidence in what he can provide moving forward. Cano, 36, has four years and $96 million left on his contract after 2019.

The first two shots Tuesday came off rookie righthander Chris Paddack, who allowed three runs in five innings. Cano put one in the upper deck in rightfield in the fourth, then sent a two-run fly ball into the Mets’ bullpen in right-center in the sixth. An inning later, facing rookie Logan Allen, Cano reached the rightfield upper deck again.

Cano’s only previous homer at Citi Field this season came April 6. This trio of dingers averaged 409 feet and 105.3 mph.

“When he’s going good, he can still be an elite hitter,” manager Mickey Callaway said before the game. “He’s always going to be able to hit. These Hall of Fame-type hitters, they don’t lose that ability to hit. Are they going to go through probably rougher patches as they get older? Yes. That’s just reality. But you’re going to look up at the end of most of these years and he’s going to have some pretty good years, because he can just flat-out hit.”

A piece of the puzzle that is Cano’s season: his hands. In recently discussing his mostly missing power this year, Cano repeatedly cited he was hit in the right hand twice — April 21 and 28 — though he also stressed that wasn’t an excuse for hitting poorly. Last year, Cano had surgery on his broken right hand (which he recovered from while suspended for testing positive for a banned substance).

Having also singled in the first, Cano went 4-for-4. The rest of the Mets were 4-for-27.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In what might have been one of his final starts with the Mets, lefthander Jason Vargas allowed one hit in six shutout innings. He struck out eight and walked four, including Manny Machado twice.

Vargas, whose next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Pirates at Citi Field, is among the Mets who could be moved before the July 31 trade deadline. The injured Zack Wheeler has gotten most of the attention, but several teams have inquired on Vargas, a source said. He has a 3.96 ERA on the season and 3.17 ERA since April 19, after a couple of bad starts and quick bullpen stint to begin the year.

Vargas has an $8 million team option (or $2 million buyout) for 2020.

Robert Gsellman (one run, 1 1/3 innings) bailed the Mets out of Tyler Bashlor’s jam in the seventh by getting Wil Myers to fly out to right.

After Justin Wilson walked his only two batters in the ninth, suddenly making it a save situation, Diaz entered. Manuel Margot, the potential tying run, flied to left to end it.