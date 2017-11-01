This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Pat Roessler promoted to Mets hitting coach, sources say

Ricky Bones will stay on as the team’s bullpen coach.

The Mets promoted Pat Roessler to hitting coach on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, industry sources confirmed to Newsday. Photo Credit: AP / David J. Phillip

By Marc Carig
Though the Mets will be shaking up their coaching staff under new manager Mickey Callaway, a few familiar faces will remain.

Pat Roessler will stay on board and be promoted to hitting coach, industry sources confirmed. He will replace former hitting coach Kevin Long. After being passed over for the managerial opening, Long is not expected to remain in the organization, as Newsday first reported.

Roessler, 57, served as the assistant hitting coach under Long, who has reportedly surfaced as a hitting coach candidate for both the Nationals and Yankees. Roessler and Long have ties dating back to their days working in the Yankees organization. Both joined the Mets before the 2015 season.

Ricky Bones, 48, will also stay on as the Mets’ bullpen coach, sources confirmed. The former big leaguer has served in that role since 2012. He will be the longest-tenured member of a coaching staff that will look radically different than it did a year ago.

The Mets have yet to find a replacement for pitching coach Dan Warthen, who was let go from the position he held since June 2008 in the wake of injuries and poor performance that plagued the starting rotation. Other coaching openings include bench coach and first base coach, with neither Dick Scott nor Tom Goodwin expected to return.

Third base coach Glenn Sherlock is under contract for next season, joining Roessler and Bones as holdovers.

