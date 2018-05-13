PHILADELPHIA — Mickey Callaway needed nearly a complete game from his bullpen Sunday, and he got it. It just wasn’t a very good game.

As the Mets lost to the Phillies, 4-2, a quartet of relievers combined to allow four runs, four walks and eight hits across seven innings after starter Jacob deGrom lasted only one inning.

Righthander Paul Sewald (0-3) coughed up the lead in the sixth on a three-run homer by Nick Williams. Closer Jeurys Familia — getting an inning of work with Saturday’s game rained out and Monday a team day off — allowed Carlos Santana’s solo shot to center in the eighth.

The Mets, winners of two of their past 11 games, split the abbreviated two-game set after winning the opener Friday. They have not won consecutive games in more than a month, since they took their ninth in a row April 13.

It wasn’t all bad for the Mets’ bullpen. Robert Gsellman scattered five baserunners in three innings, his longest outing of the year by innings and pitches (42). And AJ Ramos contributed a scoreless frame.

Both teams did a bad job with situational hitting. The Mets went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position with eight men left on base, the Phillies 1-for-10 with nine LOB.

The exception for Philadelphia was a game-winning one: Williams’ sixth-inning, pinch-hit, three-run homer against Sewald, whom Callaway stuck with despite lefthander Jerry Blevins warm in the bullpen. Sewald has been more effective against lefties than Blevins this year, a reverse of their career norms, though Sewald had already thrown 35 pitches.

DeGrom pitched like he hadn’t faced batters in a week and a half as a result of a minor injury. The Mets lifted him after one inning, a 45-pitch, 20-foul, 26-minute marathon in which he walked the bases with nobody out before escaping.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The team announced that he was lifted for precautionary reasons, not an injury, citing the pitch count and 59-minute rain delay to begin the game as factors. DeGrom missed his previous turn through the rotation with a hyperextended right elbow.

DeGrom’s 45 pitches were the most in a scoreless and hitless inning since June 13, 2001, when Arizona’s Nick Bierbrodt did it on 48 pitches against the Cubs.

Phillies righthander Aaron Nola (6-1) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing nine hits and two walks.

The Mets scored on Yoenis Cespedes’ sixth-inning homer and Asdrubal Cabrera’s seventh-inning double. They put a runner on in each of the eighth and ninth innings, but failed to advance him both times.