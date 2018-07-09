Nine inning weren’t enough for the Mets and Phillies on Monday.

The Mets waited until the 10th before winning the opener of the teams’ doubleheader at Citi Field, Wilmer Flores blasting a pinch-hit, game-winning solo home run off the leftfield foul pole to beat the formerly first-place Phillies, 4-3.

The walk-off was the 10th of Flores’ career, passing David Wright for most in franchise history.

Zack Wheeler lasted 4 2⁄3 innings, his shortest start since May 16, and allowed three runs. The Phillies eked ahead in the first (Nick Williams RBI single) and the second (Rhys Hoskins RBI single), then erased the Mets’ 3-2 lead on Maikel Franco’s homer to left-center in the fourth. Wheeler allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out eight.

The Mets also struck for three runs early. Asdrubal Cabrera homered to right-center in the first, the Mets’ first run since Friday. They added two runs in the third. Brandon Nimmo singled and hustled home from first when centerfielder Odubel Herrera booted Jose Bautista’s single to center. Bautista scored on Cabrera’s double off the wall in right-center.

Seth Lugo tossed 2 2⁄3 innings of scoreless relief but walked the bases loaded in the eighth. Robert Gsellman, entering with one out, retired both of his batters to escape the jam. Tim Peterson (2-1) escaped a jam in the top of the 10th and got the win.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.