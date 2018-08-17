The Mets sent a player to the disabled list Friday, just not necessarily the one everyone expected.

Brandon Nimmo, who took a pitch to the index finger in Game 1 of the doubleheader Thursday, has no structural damage and is day to day. Nimmo, whose X-Ray and MRI were clean, was examined by two hand specialists, both of whom gave him a clean bill of health. “It’s just a blow to the index finger and he’s going to play as tolerated,” Mickey Callaway said of Nimmo, who was not in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, righty reliever Bobby Wahl headed to the 10-day DL with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, Callaway said.

Wahl hurt himself while trying to field a bunt in the sixth inning of Game 2, he said. “I felt something kind of grab at me,” Wahl said. “I thought I could pitch through it.”

Wahl — who came from the A’s in the trade for Jeurys Familia — said that though he finished the inning, he felt his leg pull again when he tried to back up a double. He’s currently resting the leg, and said he wasn’t sure if this would spell the end of his season.

In his stead, the Mets called up lefty Daniel Zamora — making Friday the first time the team has had two lefties in the bullpen. Zamora, called up from Double-A and an Eastern League All-Star, was 1-1 with two saves and a 3.48 ERA in 40 games with Binghamton. Righties were hitting .157 against him, and lefties were batting .244. He also has 69 strikeouts and 16 walks.

“He’s been getting lefties and righties out,” Callaway said. “Our internal guys and scouts really like him left on left, so we’re going to be able to run another lefthander out there in some big situations. It’ll be nice to have two lefties in the bullpen…[and] it sounds like he can throw two innings if he needs to.”

Little league bound. On Sunday, the Mets and Phillies will play the final game of this five-game series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, home of the Little League World Series, as part of the second annual Little League Classic.