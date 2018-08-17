PHILADELPHIA – The Mets helped build the case for a National League Cy Young Award candidate winner on Friday. It just happened to not be the one they wanted.

In what is quickly becoming a three-man battle among Jacob deGrom, the Nationals’ Max Scherzer and Aaron Nola, the Mets offense inadvertently cast a vote for the Phillies’ ace – losing, 4-2, at Citizens Bank Park and striking out 11 times against Nola in the process. Nola (14-3) has collected three of his wins against the Mets this season – only four fewer than the Mets offense has awarded deGrom_ and his ERA against them this year is 1.44. He pitched seven innings, allowing three hits, with one walk.

Nola’s overall ERA dropped to 2.24, with 160 strikeouts. It was his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season, and the seventh of his career – mostly thanks to a knee-buckling curve that was responsible for seven of his punchouts. DeGrom, who pitches Saturday, still leads the majors with a 1.81 ERA, but carries his 7-7 record like a millstone around his neck. Scherzer, meanwhile, pitched six scoreless innings Friday, dropping his ERA to 2.11.

“I think we’re seeing the cream of the crop – the best pitchers in probably all of baseball are in our division,” Mickey Callaway said. “I see a really good mix of pitches [from Nola]. I see a lot of deception. His ability to get ahead. He does all the things a top-tier starter needs to do to have success.”

The Phillies further benefitted from Noah Syndergaard’s roughest start of the season, highlighted (or lowlighted) by five stolen bases against him and Kevin Plawecki – it was another showcase of a big problem that doesn’t seem to be going away, despite the adjustments Syndergaard has made to try to speed up his delivery.

“I was working on it prior to getting hurt and I’m still trying to get consistent with it,” Syndergaard said. “It’s definitely an Achilles heel of mine – something that’s been disappointing over the last three years and somewhat embarrassing tonight and something I’m going to continue to work on.

It ended up being an arduous effort – 115 pitches in 5 2/3 hard-fought innings – and he left having given up four runs and eight hits, with two walks and five strikeouts. Syndergaard (8-3) said the issue was mastering a quicker delivery while not adversely affecting his mechanics.

“It’s something I battle every day when I go out there,” he said. “I’m just trying to correct a lot of things that I’ve been doing wrong for a long time.”

Barely containing a smirk as he stepped into the batter's box, Asdrubal Cabrera faced off against his former teammate in the first and won. After the first two batters got on against Syndergaard with a single and a walk, Cabrera lined a double over Jack Reinheimer’s head in left to drive in the opening run. The next batter, Nick Williams, singled to center to make it 2-0, and the third run of the inning scored on Carlos Santana’s double play.

The Mets finally got their first hit off Nola in the fourth, on Jeff McNeil’s single. Three batters later, McNeil scored on Todd Frazier’s sacrifice fly. Roman Quinn tripled to lead off the bottom of the fourth and Syndergaard then let up a broken-bat single to Jorge Alfaro to make it 4-1.

Though Syndergaard did give up the five stolen bases, only one of the runners to score. Still, base stealers are 24-for-26 against him this season. What’s more, three of the steals came from Maikel Franco (two career steals before Friday, none this year) and Alfaro (who had two steals, the first of his 125-game career).

“We need to get back in that direction where he’s really concentrating on that and valuing it,” Callaway said of Syndergaard holding on runners. “The bottom line is he needs to get better and I think he will.”

Syndergaard was pulled in favor of Daniel Zamora, making his major-league debut in the sixth. The lefthander who was called up Friday from Double-A Binghamton pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with a walk and two strikeouts.

The Mets drew to within 4-2 in the eighth, when McNeill doubled on a bloop to no-man’s land off Victor Arano and scored on Austin Jackson’s single, his third hit of the night.



