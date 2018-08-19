WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Back with the Mets for at least a day, Dominic Smith acknowledged Sunday that this season has a been a “weird” one for him and his expectations at the onset haven’t matched up at all with reality.

“It’s definitely a weird year,” Smith said. “But it’s something you can learn from.”

His weekend cross-country trip happened because the Mets were allowed to have a 26th player for the Little League Classic against the Phillies on Sunday. Manager Mickey Callaway declined to say whether Smith would stick around longer.

For Smith, it was the latest stage of an unusual season. He began spring training by oversleeping and being late for a meeting, and he was benched for a day as punishment. Then Smith strained his right quadriceps, effectively ending his first-base job competition with the since-released Adrian Gonzalez and costing him almost all of exhibition season. He opened the year in the minors, was called up twice, played inconsistently while in the majors and then played poorly with Triple-A Las Vegas.

Smith, 23, also has been playing the outfield — mostly leftfield — which he called a “work in progress.” Batting .183 with a .216 OBP and .324 slugging percentage in the majors, Smith has a .242/.300/.429 slash line since returning to Las Vegas about a month ago.

“My expectations, what I wanted to accomplish this year, were definitely different than [what has happened],” Smith said. “I wanted to be up here all year. I wanted to be one of the guys that they talk about on TV. I wanted to be the Gleyber Torres, the [Ronald] Acuna (Jr.), the [Ozzie] Albies. I know that’s the potential I have. I can do that.”

The Mets have said Smith will get another look in the majors this season. But first base is a busy position the final six weeks, with Jay Bruce also expected to see time there upon his return, potentially in the next couple of days.

What does Smith want to show the organization?

“That I belong here,” Smith said. “I want to be a part of the future. I’m definitely going to work my butt off and leave it all out on the field. That’s all I can do.”

Hometown heroes

Ricky Bones, the Mets’ bullpen coach and a veteran of 11 major-league seasons, spent time Sunday with the Little League World Series team from Guayama, Puerto Rico, his hometown.

When he was on the squad in 1981, Carlos Texidor — now the team’s manager — was the third-base coach.

“It brought me back to how everything started,” Bones said of hanging out with the kids. “It’s pretty cool that they made it all the way here and we’re here to see them.”

The rehabbers

David Wright went 2-for-3 with a run scored Sunday for high Class A St. Lucie, his first hits in six rehab games. He played five innings at third base. Bruce (strained right hip) went 2-for-5 as the DH and is 4-for-18 (.222) in five games.