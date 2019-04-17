PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler and Jake Arrieta were nearly equals Wednesday afternoon, something close to the best versions of themselves, but in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies, there was one slight difference: Arrieta was a tad more efficient, better positioning his team for the win.

Pitching into the ninth inning, which he began at 101 pitches, Arrieta held the Mets to one run, six hits and two walks. He struck out three and exited only when Pete Alonso sent a 108.6-mph bouncer off him for an infield single.

That started a mini-rally that fell short. With two outs and the bases loaded, Keon Broxton whiffed on Hector Neris’ full-count fastball over the heart of the plate to end it.

Wheeler, meanwhile, took another step forward, lasting seven innings and giving up three runs (two on solo homers from Cesar Hernandez and Scott Kingery). He allowed five hits and struck out five, but also walked three and dealt with some long early innings, upping his pitch count. He eventually settled in to get through seven innings on 109 pitches — his longest and perhaps best start of the young season.

The Mets had three hits in the first six innings; all came on ground balls to second baseman Hernandez. They didn’t score until the seventh, when Conforto blasted a 385-foot, 109.8-mph homer to right. Conforto has homered in five of his past eight games (with 13 RBIs total) against the Phillies.

Conforto and Jeff McNeil (.424) had two hits apiece. McNeil has six consecutive multi-hit games.