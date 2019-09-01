Brandon Nimmo leads pack of four Mets call-ups

PHILADELPHIA — On his first day back with the Mets, Brandon Nimmo, chipper as ever, arrived at the ballpark early Sunday and greeted his teammates as they entered the visitors’ clubhouse, just happy to be with the team again, even with an uncertain role.

Nimmo, out since May with a bulging disc in his neck, highlighted the Mets’ initial batch of September call-ups when he was activated from the injured list pain free and with a full range of motion in his upper body. He was available off the bench against the Phillies and manager Mickey Callaway expects to start him Monday against the Nationals.

“I wasn’t sure that this point would happen during this season,” Nimmo said. “And I’m so glad that it has.”

The Mets also promoted utilityman Sam Haggerty, righthander Tyler Bashlor and lefthander Daniel Zamora from Triple-A Syracuse and activated catcher Tomas Nido from the seven-day concussion list. More additions are likely after Syracuse’s season ends, potentially as early as Monday.

Nimmo has four weeks to salvage what has been a lost season. He got hurt on April 14 when he ran hard into the outfield wall in Atlanta. Then he played through it for more than a month before officially being sidelined May 22. During a rehab assignment in June, Nimmo’s neck continued to bother him, which led to an MRI, a visit with a specialist — Dr. Robert Watkins, who also treated David Wright — and a one-month shutdown.

Although he didn’t get an MRI for about two months after sustaining the injury, Nimmo said he was comfortable with how it was all handled.

“At the time, we didn't really know what we were dealing with,” he said. “The first knee-jerk reaction was muscular and I was with them on that. When we went to the second-opinion doctor, he said we did it right the first go-round.

“The second go-round, you can't do the same thing again. You gotta give it that month. It's unfortunate the way that it worked out, that I had to miss so much time when you feel like you could've done that in the beginning. But I honestly don't think we could've handled it a different way.”

In 43 games, Nimmo has hit .200 with a .344 on-base percentage and .323 slugging percentage, a dramatic dropoff from his breakout 2018 season.

Callaway isn’t sure how often Nimmo will play, but Nimmo is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“I feel like I can bring a lot to the table, off the bench and starting,” said Nimmo, who had a .404 OBP last year. “I’m at the point where I can play the way that I want to now. I’m ready for that.”

Haggs swipes bags

Haggerty, 25, is a surprise addition but gives the Mets a stolen-base threat off the bench. Callaway said Haggerty, in the majors for the first time, will mostly serve as a pinch runner.

“Haggerty can fly,” Callaway said. “He's one of our fastest guys in the organization.”

The Mets acquired Haggerty from the Indians in January in the Kevin Plawecki trade that also brought them Walker Lockett. Haggerty stole 23 bases in 27 tries in the minors and posted a .271/.376/.387 slash line while spending most of the year with Double-A Binghamton.

Haggerty was with Syracuse Saturday night when he learned of his promotion, which shocked him. Syracuse manager Tony DeFrancesco announced it in front of the entire team.

“Do you know who Mickey Callaway is? You met him in spring training?” DeFrancesco asked Haggerty in a moment caught on video and tweeted by the Mets. “Well, he’s excited to have you. You’re going to win some [expletive] games for him.”

Haggerty said reaching The Show was “definitely not” on his radar this month. He was just happy with to be a part of Syracuse’s playoff push.

“It’s always something you want to work for, but you never know when the moment is going to happen,” said Haggerty, who has played centerfield and leftfield, second base, third and shortstop this season. “Definitely surprised me. I was thankful for the way Tony D did it because it was very nice of him.

“I love baserunning, I take a lot of pride in it. It’s a big part of the game. It’s something that I’m good at and speed is a gift of mine, so whatever Mickey asks me to do, I’ll do.”

Extra bases

One other September call-up: minor league baserunning/outfield coordinator Marlon Anderson, who is spending the month as part of the big-league coaching staff . . . After his most recent demotion to the minors, Bashlor had a 0.00 ERA with seven strikeouts and five walks in nine innings for Syracuse. Zamora had a 1.50 ERA in 18 innings in the second half in Triple-A . . .To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated Donnie Hart for assignment.