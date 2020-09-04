As the Mets tried to ride the wave of Thursday’s comeback victory against the Yankees into the holiday weekend, manager Luis Rojas saw one big part of the club that has to improve over the season’s final stretch.

“It’s the starting pitching,” Rojas said on Friday before the Mets hosted the Phillies at Citi Field. “We’re looking for that consistency. [It’s] been one of our biggest adversities through this season.”

Rick Porcello answered Rojas’ Zoom call. The righthander allowed two runs in six innings and left a tied game after retiring his last 12 batters.

But the Phillies took the lead in the seventh against Jared Hughes and held on despite their shaky bullpen for a 5-3 victory over the Mets, who have lost six of eight.

The Mets were trailing 2-0 in the fifth when Michael Conforto tied it with a two-run homer to left off Jake Arrieta. It was Conforto’s seventh home run of the season.

But that was all the scoring against Arrieta (3-4), who went seven for the Phillies, who have won 10 of 11.

In the seventh, with the score tied at 2, Hughes (1-2) — who was pitching for the fifth time in eight days — gave up a two-out double to No. 8 hitter Phil Gosselin.

Roman Quinn followed with a hard grounder up the middle that glanced off the bare hand of a diving Andres Gimenez and into centerfield for a go-ahead single.

Rojas asked Hughes for a second inning and stayed with him even after the righthander’s pitch count passed 40 in the eighth. The Phillies made it 4-2 when a run scored on an error by Dom Smith, who couldn’t catch a throw from J.D. Davis on an infield single by Jean Segura, and added another run when Brad Brach hit Adam Haseley with a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Mets made it 5-3 in the eighth on Smith’s RBI single off deposed Phillies closer Hector Neris. With the tying runs on base, Phillies manager Joe Girardi called in Tommy Hunter out of his poison pen.

Robinson Cano greeted Hunter with a 112-mile per hour screamer that seemed ticketed for the rightfield corner. But first baseman Rhys Hoskins caught it with a dive for the second out. Alonso fouled out to first to end the threat.

The Mets went down 1-2-3 in the ninth against new Phillies closer Brandon Workman, who was acquired from the Red Sox on Aug. 21.

On Thursday, the Mets rallied from 4-0 and 7-4 deficits to beat the Yankees, 9-7, on Alonso’s 10th-inning walkoff homer. It was a high point of the season, but whether it becomes the high point depends on whether the Mets can get better pitching from starters who are not named Jacob deGrom and then capitalize when they do get a good effort.

Porcello gave up a run in the second on an RBI single by Jay Bruce. The Phillies made it 2-0 in the third on a run-scoring line drive to right by Didi Gregorius that Conforto turned into a forceout at second when Hoskins started back to first because he thought the would-be single was going to be caught by Cano.

Porcello, who allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six, lowered his ERA from 6.00 to 5.54 with a 100-pitch outing.

The fourth-place Mets (17-22) are on the outside looking in at the NL’s expanded playoff picture. They have 21 games left before the regular season ends on Sept. 27.

DeGrom, who starts on Sunday, has a 1.76 ERA. The rest of the pitchers who have started for the Mets have a 6.20 ERA after Porcello’s start.

Of course, the Mets were supposed to have Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz fronting a power-packed rotation. For various reasons, that hasn’t worked out.