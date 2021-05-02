PHILADELPHIA — Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount "for inciting a benches-clearing incident" Friday against the Mets, MLB announced Sunday afternoon.

He appealed the suspension, thus remained an active player for the teams’ series finale Sunday night.

Mets leftfielder Dominic Smith and reliever Miguel Castro also received undisclosed fines for their roles in the excitement.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was not punished for his exchange with Castro. A source said that is because Hoskins, though yelling, jogged to first base after being walked by Castro, who followed Hoskins toward first and was held back by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Alvarado and Smith were at the center of the anger. After Smith struck out to end the top of the eighth, Alvarado yelled in excitement and then at Smith, who turned around, screamed profanities and started to pursue Alvarado. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, but order quickly was restored.

The Castro-Hoskins bit came in the bottom of the inning. In walking Hoskins, Castro threw well inside on consecutive pitches, which made Hoskins unhappy. The benches began to clear again.