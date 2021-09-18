Brandon Nimmo returns to Mets' lineup

Less than two weeks after straining his right hamstring, Brandon Nimmo returned to the Mets’ lineup Friday, far sooner than he or the team’s medical personnel initially expected.

In the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies, Nimmo went 1-for-5 from the No. 2 spot — behind Jonathan Villar — which had become his new offensive home before he got hurt.

Manager Luis Rojas said "we’ll see" how much Nimmo’s workload has to be managed. Nimmo admitted after the game he was sore and hinted he might sit out Saturday. The Mets activated him without sending him on a minor-league rehabilitation assignment, their late-season norm with starting position players.

"We’ll see the workload, everything that happens in the game starting tonight," Rojas said Friday afternoon. "And we’ll see about that. We have a few days off ahead of us, so that might help cushion some of his playing time and all of that as we’re nearing the end of the season. And obviously, we need his presence in the lineup to score some runs. We gotta win all these games."

The Mets’ days off should make it relatively easy to ease Nimmo back in. He could, say, sit Saturday, play Sunday and have the team’s day off Monday. Then he could play Tuesday and Wednesday in Boston, take advantage of another team day off Thursday and play all weekend in Milwaukee.

The Mets sent righthander Jake Reed to Triple-A Syracuse to make room on the active roster for Nimmo.

Personnel news

The Mets’ other roster moves were purely on-paper ones: Jordan Yamamoto (right shoulder soreness) was activated from the 60-day injured list and sent to Syracuse. He was already with that club as he finished a rehab assignment.

To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the Mets called up lefthander Thomas Szapucki and put him on the 60-day IL. That means he will earn about a half-month of major-league pay and service time even though he hasn’t pitched at any level since mid-July after having ulnar nerve transposition surgery.

Extra bases

Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to face batters for a second time this weekend, though Rojas said the Mets hadn’t decided if that will be on a rehab assignment or during live batting practice at Citi Field . . . Jacob deGrom is penciled in for another bullpen session "in the next couple days here," Rojas said . . . Marcus Stroman will pitch Tuesday, a week after his most recent start, with the Mets giving him extra rest afforded by days off instead of using him as frequently as possible.