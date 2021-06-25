Tom Seaver’s 51-year record bent, but it did not break. The Mets did the same.

Although Phillies starter Aaron Nola matched Seaver’s consecutive strikeout mark of 10 on Friday, he did not exceed it, and though the Mets were down to their final out in Game 1 of their doubleheader, they did not crack.

Francisco Lindor hit a two-out RBI single to tie the game in the seventh inning and Dominic Smith singled in the bonus runner in the eighth as the Mets scraped together a 2-1 win in extra innings at Citi Field. Ranger Suarez intentionally walked Pete Alonso to kick off the eighth, putting two runners on, and Smith lined a clean single to centerfield to win the game and spark a celebratory mob at second base.

"These guys, they don’t give up," manager Luis Rojas said. Nola "had his best stuff today. We’ve seen Nola plenty of times in the last few years and we know when he’s on and he was on it, and the guys battled and put their heads down. I think that just tells you what this team is. They won’t [give up]. They just keep going . . . I think what happened today is a good description [that] this group of guys are together, and we’ve just got to keep playing the same way."

Before that, Nola was busy making history, making effective use of his curveball and changeup to strike out 10 straight batters from the first to fourth innings. The last one was a swinging strikeout of Michael Conforto, matching Seaver’s mark set in 1970. Alonso, the next batter, went fishing and poked a sinker low and out of the zone for a double with one out in the fourth to ensure the Franchise’s record wasn’t erased with help by the franchise he set it with.

Nola ended up tying his career high with 12 strikeouts.

Rojas said the team wasn’t so much talking about Seaver’s record as they were Nola’s dominance. "They knew it was a string of strikeouts and they knew how good he was because they kept talking about it," he said. "We’ve seen him lights out, and when he’s lights out, that’s how he is."

Taijuan Walker pitched well against the Phillies until it came to the nine slot. Two of the three hits against him were by Nola, including a double with a runner on in the fifth to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Nola entered hitting just .130. Walker allowed that sole run over five innings, with one walk and five strikeouts as he continues to be a big part of an ailing rotation. His ERA dropped to 2.38 as he makes a case to be an All-Star selection.

The Mets nearly broke through in the sixth. Nola hit Lindor to lead off and one out later walked Alonso, his last batter. Jose Alvarado came in and both runners advanced on a double steal. Smith walked to load the bases, but James McCann struck out swinging and Kevin Pillar hit into a force at second to end the threat.

Luis Guillorme kicked off the seventh with a comebacker to the mound, but Alvarado threw it away for a two-base error. Guillorme advanced to third on a grounder to second and with two outs Lindor singled to center to tie the game at 1. Miguel Castro, Drew Smith and Seth Lugo combined for three scoreless innings.

"That’s what we’ve been doing all year," Walker said. "It seems like we’re down and out, but these guys battle all the time. To have guys come in like Lindor coming in clutch and then Dom down there at the end to win the game, the bullpen did a great job just keeping it a one-run game — we know that if we keep the game close, we have a chance to win."