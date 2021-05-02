PHILADELPHIA — Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount "for inciting a benches-clearing incident" Friday against the Mets, MLB announced Sunday afternoon.

He appealed the suspension, thus remained an active player for the teams’ series finale Sunday night.

Mets leftfielder Dominic Smith and reliever Miguel Castro also received undisclosed fines for their roles in the excitement.

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was not punished for his exchange with Castro. A source said that is because Hoskins, though yelling, jogged to first base after being walked by Castro, who followed Hoskins toward first and was held back by shortstop Francisco Lindor.

"The league is doing what they have to do to not have these things happen," manager Luis Rojas said. "I’m sure the guys were a little bit upset when they got their letter and they got the notice because you can call it that it was unfair. They got instigated into it."

Alvarado and Smith were at the center of the anger. After Smith struck out to end the top of the eighth, Alvarado yelled in excitement and then at Smith, who turned around, screamed profanities and started to pursue Alvarado. The dugouts and bullpens emptied, but order quickly was restored.

After the game, Smith said Alvarado could "meet me in the tunnel" so they could settle their differences.

The Castro-Hoskins bit came in the bottom of the eighth. In walking Hoskins, Castro threw well inside on consecutive pitches, pitch that made Hoskins unhappy. The benches began to clear again, but nothing really happened.

Where’s Almora?

Kevin Pillar started in centerfield over Albert Almora Jr. on Sunday. Almora, the Mets’ best defensive outfielder, has started one of the team’s 22 games. Pillar has six starts. Both have hit poorly.

Rojas said the decision this time came down to Pillar’s success in six at-bats against Phillies starter Zach Eflin, as well as the Mets’ data suggesting he has been unlucky at the plate.

"We’re trying to keep his bat there and give him the chance that he deserves," Rojas said. "He’s been an everyday player throughout his career and to keep his bat active is a thing for us, especially early in the season."

Rojas said that while Pillar’s instincts still are good, he has "lost a few steps" on defense.

Extra bases

The Mets were undecided Sunday afternoon on a starter for their game Monday against the Cardinals. The primary options seem to be a bullpen game or lefthander Joey Lucchesi . . . Rojas said Luis Guillorme (strained right oblique) might return May 9, as soon as he is eligible.