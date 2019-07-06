TODAY'S PAPER
Robinson Cano's bat shows signs of waking

New York Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles

New York Mets left fielder Robinson Cano singles against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Citi Field on Friday, July 5, 2019. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

After what has felt like an eternity since he started playing for the Mets, Robinson Cano’s bat finally has stirred.

The second baseman entered play on Saturday night against the Phillies with five multi-hit games in his past six, raising his average from .222 to .244. He still had just four home runs and 18 RBI, but this looks like the start of something.

“I hope so,” Cano said as he made his way to a hitter’s meeting before the game. “It feels more like me.”

In a season in which the Mets have taken a lot of heat for players failing to produce on the field, Cano’s struggles have been among the biggest reasons. He was acquired in the offseason with Edwin Diaz from Seattle with the Mets sending back a package that included top prospect Jarred Kelenic and Jay Bruce. There were a lot of expectations with the former Yankee and eight-time All-Star returning to New York.

Over the six games, Cano was 10-for-22 (.455). Manager Mickey Callaway said hitting coach Chili Davis has been working closely with Cano to get him more productive.

“He’s just barreling up the ball a little bit more,” Callaway said. “He’s working on a plan they put in place probably two weeks ago — a very detailed plan — and it seems to be paying off . . . He went through a week when he was trying to get the plan going. Then it was 4-5 days when he was hitting the ball really hard at people.

“[Now] he’s hitting the ball hard and not at people. That’s where we’re at — he’s having some success.”

