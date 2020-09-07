Mets stage comeback against Phillies but lose in 10th

The Mets spotted the Phillies and old friend Zack Wheeler a six-run lead after an inning and a half on Monday at Citi Field.

But the Mets can smell a postseason spot. In this shortened season, no game can be given away after an inning and a half.

The Mets came all the way back, scoring the next seven runs, and took a one-run lead on a mammoth three-run homer by Jeff McNeil in the seventh as the home bench exploded in joy.

But the Phillies can smell the postseason, too. Joe Girardi’s team tied it against Jeurys Familia in the eighth and went back ahead for good on Jean Segura’s two-out, two-run home run off Miguel Castro in the 10th.

In the bottom of the 10th, not even baseball’s version of the NHL’s shootout could save the Mets. Starting the inning with a runner on second base, the Mets scored on Brandon Nimmo’s one-out single. But they could not push across another run against Hector Neris and lost to the Phillies, 9-8.

The final out was a drive to the warning track in center hit by J.D. Davis.

“We were able to battle and just give ourselves an opportunity to win the game, which is nice,” McNeil said. “Next time, we’re going to close the deal and hopefully get a win.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets split the four-game series with the NL East’s second-place team. The Mets (19-23), who entered the day one game out of the NL’s final wild-card spot, have 18 games left.

“It’s a tough loss, like all the losses are tough in a season like this,” manager Luis Rojas said. “Short season. They count a little more.”

Castro, who the Mets acquired from the Orioles at the Aug. 31 trade deadline, nearly got out of the 10th when, with the free runner on third, he got J.T. Realmuto to ground into a forceout at home for the second out.

But Segura cracked a no-doubt home run off the billboard of a giant green M&M in left-center to put the Phillies back on top for good.

Rojas decided to bring in Castro even though Edwin Diaz had retired the Phillies on 12 pitches in the ninth. Rojas said he didn’t want Diaz to throw two innings, although the righthander did against the Yankees on Thursday and hadn’t pitched since Saturday.

“We had Castro coming in and we thought he matched up really well to who was coming up,” Rojas said. “He got two quick outs and just got to 1-and-1 count and left that sinker a little bit over the middle, down over the plate where Segura could extend his arms.”

The Mets scored 16 runs off the Phillies’ bullpen in the series. It was 6-4 in the seventh when McNeil hit a three-run homer to the upper deck in right off former Yankee David Phelps to give the Mets a 7-6 lead.

McNeil needed 116 at-bats to hit his first home run on Sunday. He needed just five more to hit his second.

But the Phillies tied it at 7 in the eighth on Alec Bohm’s two-out RBI single off Familia.

David Peterson put the Mets in a 5-0 hole. The rookie lefthander allowed a three-run double to Segura (4-for-5, five RBIs) in the first and a bullet two-run homer to Rhys Hoskins in the second.

Peterson was pulled after two innings. He gave up three hits, walked four and struck out three. Of his 70 pitches, only 37 were strikes.

Erasmo Ramirez, in his first outing as a Met, kept his team in the game by allowing one run in five innings. The 30-year-old righthander was called up from the alternate site on Friday. Monday’s outing was his second big-league appearance since 2018.

Realmuto homered to right in the fifth to make it 6-0, but that was all Ramirez allowed.

Said Rojas: “Erasmo put us in a good position to probably get a win today.”

Wheeler, who left the Mets for a five-year, $118-million contract in the offseason, threw four shutout innings before the Mets broke through with a three-run fifth.

Andres Gimenez doubled to lead off the inning before Conforto, Davis and Dom Smith hit consecutive RBI doubles to make it 6-3.

In his second start against the Mets and first at Citi Field, Wheeler allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings (83 pitches) with no walks, two hit batters and seven strikeouts.