PHILADELPHIA — By the time the Mets took the field Tuesday, the Opening Day logo painted behind home plate was faded. The first-day jitters were gone. There was no protracted, excruciating countdown to game time. It was just a regular weeknight at Citizens Bank Park, another game in a long series of games in the proverbial marathon of a season.

That’s more like it. Under those routine circumstances, the Mets showed signs of settling into their season, beating the Phillies, 8-4.

This one featured all sorts of firsts. The win was the Mets’ first of the year and their first under owner Steve Cohen. The loss was the Phillies’ first, too, after they started the season with a four-game winning streak.

Dominic Smith, playing in his first game of the year after being benched for the opener, hit the Mets’ first homer, a two-run shot to leftfield in the fourth inning. Pete Alonso added his first long ball in the ninth inning.

And during a four-run rally in the seventh, Francisco Lindor picked up his first RBI with the Mets, on a sacrifice fly to centerfield.

That provided the Mets’ bullpen with much-needed wiggle room, though the relievers still made it interesting — and stressful. Miguel Castro allowed a run and stranded two runners in the seventh. Trevor May, a day after contributing to the blown late lead, stranded two more runners in a scoreless eighth. Jeurys Familia allowed two runs in the ninth.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Phillies outhit the Mets, 10-5.

Pitching in a game that mattered for the first time in a year and a half, Marcus Stroman showed no signs of rust. He held the Phillies to one run and three hits in six innings. The run came on Didi Gregorius' homer in the fourth, a shot to centerfield. Stroman struck out three and walked two. Of his 18 outs, 13 came on groundballs.

Two of those came via diving assists by first baseman Pete Alonso. In the sixth, with the potential tying run on second base, Alonso saved the Mets’ lead by sprawling to his left. He was in foul territory by the time he stood up with Gregorius’ hard grounder in his hand, and he threw to first, where the agile Stroman did his part by beating Gregorius to first.

That was Stroman’s first regular-season appearance since Sept. 27, 2019, a day when the Mets’ starting lineup featured Joe Panik at second base, Juan Lagares in centerfield and Todd Frazier at third base. He opted out of last season, citing coronavirus concerns, but returned this year because he said MLB’s pandemic protocols seemed safe.

For the Mets, Stroman begins the year as an important front-of-the-rotation starter, especially with Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) absent. He and Jacob deGrom have combined to allow one run in 12 innings (0.75 ERA) through the team’s first two games.

Phillies No. 5 starter Chase Anderson, making his team debut, held the Mets to two hits and two runs in five innings, the only blemish being Smith’s homer. He struck out three and walked two. Altogether, it was a solid showing for Anderson, who last year had a 7.22 ERA with the Blue Jays.

Third baseman J.D. Davis left the game in the second inning, moments after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, which appeared to cause him significant pain. X-rays were negative, according to the Mets, who called it a contusion and listed Davis as day-to-day. Luis Guillorme replaced Davis at third base.