Jonathan Villar’s eighth-inning single lifted the Mets to a 4-3 walk-off win against the Phillies on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Moments earlier, Pete Alonso tied the score with an RBI single to left, the Mets’ first hit since the second inning. Several batters later, with the bases loaded and one out, Villar followup with a fly ball to left. Andrew McCutchen began to pursue it but stopped when he realized there was no preventing Jeff McNeil scoring with the winning run.

That prevented what was almost another frustrating loss for the Mets, who allowed the Phillies to tie it in the sixth and go ahead in the eighth both on infield singles. The Mets’ game-winner technically came in extra innings, because doubleheader contests are limited to seven innings again this year.

That followed brief sixth-inning drama — with the potential for more.

With consecutive 100-mph pitches, Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado came up and in on Michael Conforto, who ducked out of the way, and then hit Conforto’s elbow guard. That got the attention of several people in the Mets’ dugout, including Dominic Smith, who jawed at Alvarado, who waved him off.

Mets manager Luis Rojas and Phillies manager Joe Girardi both came out of the dugout, but that was the extent of the excitement.

In his second start with the Mets, righthander Taijuan Walker was fine, allowing one run in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out eight — including seven in the first three innings — and walked three.

Walker teetered toward the end, allowing four of his final six batters to reach base (three via walk). But he eluded trouble in the fourth, courtesy of a double-play grounder from Jean Segura, smoothly turned by Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor, and in the fifth courtesy of Miguel Castro.

Entering with two on and one out, Castro struck out his first hitter, McCutchen. As Rhys Hoskins batted, catcher James McCann and third baseman Luis Guillorme teamed up to catch Roman Quinn trying to steal third. McCann’s throw was high, but Guillorme jumped to prevent it from going down the leftfield line. As he fell back to the ground, he landed on top of Quinn, sort of pushing him off the base. Guillorme applied the tag to end the inning.

Despite the abbreviated outing, Walker’s fastball velocity was encouraging again. His four-seamer averaged 94.9 mph — maxing out at 96.8 — which was close to his marks from his season debut last week. He hasn’t thrown harder than that since 2014.

Phillies righthander Chase Anderson lasted four innings and allowed two runs, both on Smith’s home run in the first inning. The 399-foot shot landed deep enough into the bullpen area beyond the right-centerfield wall that rightfielder Bryce Harper took only a couple of steps in that direction before watching it fly.

Both of Smith’s long balls this year — last Tuesday and this Tuesday — have come off of Anderson.

Anderson walked three and struck out three.